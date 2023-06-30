Laguna Pet Parade Steals the Show 

After a three-year hiatus, Laguna Real Estate Charitable Assistance Fund (LRE/CAF) brought back the popular Pet Parade and Chili Cook-off on Saturday, June 24, held outside the Neighborhood Congregational Church. Launched in 1997, the fundraiser event’s primary beneficiaries are the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter and the Blue Bell Foundation for Cats.
Along with the parade, chili booths offered samples of gourmand chili for tasting and judging by Rosemary “Rosie” Taylor, the 54th World Chili Cook-off Champion. The Charitable Assistance Fund took home first prize for their chili recipe.
Pet Parade categories included most handsome male, prettiest female, best costume, cutest baby (one year or less), most gorgeous senior (10 years or older) and happiest rescue.
Local rescue groups with potential adoption pets were also in attendance. The event had games for children, a caravan of decorated golf carts and local vendors with giveaways.
Most Gorgeous Senior (10+ Years)
First Place: Honey
Breed: Domestic Short Hair
Age: 17 Years
Owner: Blue Bell Foundation For Cats
Second Place: Ms. Wilson
Breed: Brussels Griffon
Age: 11 Years
Owner: Darlene Sularski
Third Place: Tucy
Breed: King Charles Cavalier
Age: 12
Owner: Tom Brennan
Prettiest Female
First Place: Money Penny
Breed: Giant Schnauzer
Age: 7
Owner: Cindy Edmonson
Second Place: Emmy
Breed: Border Collie
Owner: Nancy Lusk
Third Place: Coco
Breed: Mini Golden Doodle
Age: 20 Months
Owner: Tim Coakley
Cutest Small “Baby” Pet
First Place: Cream Puff
Breed: Kitten
Age: 12 Weeks
Owner: Catmosphere
Second Place: Mikey
Breed: Shih Tzu
Age: 12 Weeks
Owner: Nancy Pooley
Third Place: Frankie
Breed: Shih Tzu
Age: 12 Weeks
Owner: Nancy Pooley
Best Costume
First Place: Rolo
Breed: Tabby Cat
Age: 6 Years
Owner: Elizabeth Roberts
Second Place: Pretzel
Breed: Chi-Terrier
Age: 2.5 years
Owner: Colleen Klein
Most Handsome Male
First Place: Prancer
Breed: Long Hair Chihuahua
Second Place: Kilo
Third Place: Bond
Breed: Standard Poodle
Happiest Rescue
First Place: Luna, Rolo and Pretzel
Second Place: Birdie
Third Place: Rolo and Baxter TieView Our User Comment Policy