Laguna Pet Parade Steals the Show 

After a three-year hiatus, Laguna Real Estate Charitable Assistance Fund (LRE/CAF) brought back the popular Pet Parade and Chili Cook-off on Saturday, June 24, held outside the Neighborhood Congregational Church. Launched in 1997, the fundraiser event’s primary beneficiaries are the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter and the Blue Bell Foundation for Cats.

Along with the parade, chili booths offered samples of gourmand chili for tasting and judging by Rosemary “Rosie” Taylor, the 54th World Chili Cook-off Champion. The Charitable Assistance Fund took home first prize for their chili recipe.

Pet Parade categories included most handsome male, prettiest female, best costume, cutest baby (one year or less), most gorgeous senior (10 years or older) and happiest rescue.

Local rescue groups with potential adoption pets were also in attendance. The event had games for children, a caravan of decorated golf carts and local vendors with giveaways.

Most Gorgeous Senior (10+ Years)

First Place: Honey

Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Age: 17 Years

Owner: Blue Bell Foundation For Cats

Second Place: Ms. Wilson

Breed: Brussels Griffon

Age: 11 Years

Owner: Darlene Sularski

Third Place: Tucy

Breed: King Charles Cavalier

Age: 12

Owner: Tom Brennan

Prettiest Female

First Place: Money Penny

Breed: Giant Schnauzer

Age: 7

Owner: Cindy Edmonson

Second Place: Emmy

Breed: Border Collie

Owner: Nancy Lusk

Third Place: Coco

Breed: Mini Golden Doodle

Age: 20 Months

Owner: Tim Coakley

Cutest Small “Baby” Pet

First Place: Cream Puff

Breed: Kitten

Age: 12 Weeks

Owner: Catmosphere

Second Place: Mikey

Breed: Shih Tzu

Age: 12 Weeks

Owner: Nancy Pooley

Third Place: Frankie

Breed: Shih Tzu

Age: 12 Weeks

Owner: Nancy Pooley

Best Costume

First Place: Rolo

Breed: Tabby Cat

Age: 6 Years

Owner: Elizabeth Roberts

Second Place: Pretzel

Breed: Chi-Terrier

Age: 2.5 years

Owner: Colleen Klein

Most Handsome Male

First Place: Prancer

Breed: Long Hair Chihuahua

Second Place: Kilo

Third Place: Bond

Breed: Standard Poodle

Happiest Rescue

First Place: Luna, Rolo and Pretzel

Second Place: Birdie

Third Place: Rolo and Baxter Tie