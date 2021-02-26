Laguna Beach Garden Club Gate & Garden Tour Returns May 1

Share this:

Laguna Beach Garden Club will resume its 15-year tradition of a spring Gate & Garden Tour on May 1 at the Laguna Beach County Water District headquarters, 306 Third St.

In 2019, the Garden Club hosted a sold-out event that supported school gardens, scholarships for local students, and civic environmental and beautification projects.

“Consequently, the bar has been set high to provide another experience that will thrill the senses,” the club’s leadership said in a press release. “Of course, 2021 will have an entirely new normal as we all have had to adjust to living with COVID-19.”

Susan Denton, a Garden Club member and retired Nurse Practitioner has taken the position of Gate & Garden Tour director, bringing a background in epidemiology to planning a safe and enjoyable tour.

“For the foreseeable future, when people are out in public, wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing are ‘musts’ to help prevent disease that will occur wherever we go,” Denton said in a press release. “In addition to these precautions, entrance tickets will be timed this year, to allow for social distancing of our tour guests.”

Although outdoor events are considered lower risk, each individual needs to make their own health decisions based on their risk factors and vaccination status, Denton said.



Early Bird tickets are available until April 23 for $50 plus a handling fee. For more details and to purchase tickets visit lagunabeachgardenclub.org.