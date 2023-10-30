Laguna Beach High School theatre presents “Holes”

Holes tells the story of the unlucky Stanley Yelnats and his family curse

Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) theatre students returned to the Artists’ Theatre on Oct. 27 with “Holes” a part adventure, part western, that tells the story of the unlucky Stanley Yelnats and his family curse.

The remaining shows are Nov. 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 5 at 2 p.m.

“Seeing the students work together to bring this show to life for the past 10 weeks has been remarkable. Their dedication to this program and the friendships they have formed in the process bring me so much joy each day,” said LBHS English and theatre teacher Meghan Minguez-Marshall. “Your support would mean the world to the over 40 students involved in this production.”

Yelnats, the main character in the story, is sent to Camp Green Lake, a correctional boot camp in a desert in Texas, after being falsely accused of theft. The plot explores the history of the area and how the actions of several characters in the past have affected Stanley’s life in the present, as well as the friendships he makes along the way.

“I’ve had an absolute blast working on this show. I think we’ve created something really special, both on and off stage. This show is really rich with powerful relationships, there’s friendship, romance, revenge and justice, and it’s been such a wholesome journey bringing them to life,” said Maris Morgan, an eleventh-grade student enrolled in theatre. “Every day, I look forward to going to rehearsal, and I’m so honored to get to share the stage with such talented performers and amazing people.”

The show will run for two weekends, Friday through Sunday, opening Friday, Oct. 27. Student tickets are $12, adults are $17, and premium seating is $22). Tickets are on sale at lbhs.booktix.com. The performance is appropriate for all audiences. The Artists’ Theatre is on the high school campus at 625 Park Avenue, Laguna Beach. Content warning: Use of prop guns.