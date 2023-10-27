Fresh exhibitions and events at Laguna Art Museum’s 11th Annual Art + Nature 

The event returns this November with indoor and outdoor exhibitions, immersive events, Keynote Speaker Lyanda Lynn Haupt and a free Family Festival

Laguna Art Museum (LAM) is gearing up for the return of its highly anticipated 11th annual Art + Nature, beginning Nov. 2. The museum’s multidisciplinary celebration of art’s interaction with the natural world is the highlight of LAM’s yearly calendar.

Art + Nature aims to unite a diverse community of thousands of people, fostering a deeper connection with the environment and bridging the realms of nature and art.

“The 11th annual Art + Nature celebrates the enduring connection between art and nature, reinforcing our commitment to preserving California’s rich artistic heritage and making the world a better place,” Laguna Art Museum Executive Director Julie Perlin Lee said.

This year’s event includes:

Rising Inversion by Cristopher Cichocki

Debuting at Laguna’s Main Beach from Nov. 2 to 5, this outdoor installation interacts with the oceanic and planetary elements, merging seamlessly with Laguna Beach’s natural landscape. From day to night, it transforms from an expansive arc of sand and barnacles into a radiant orb rising above the Pacific shoreline, powered by the sun’s residual energy.

Escape – Route by Luciana Abait:

On view from Nov. 2 through March 8, 2024, Abait’s narrative installation immerses viewers in a road trip through the American West. A sculptural map underscores the world’s physicality and interconnectedness while striking images guide the audience through diverse environments, ultimately leading to water as a symbol of life and renewal.

Burghers of Cali: A Ballad of Redwood Spirits by Andre Woodward:

Examining complex human relationships with nature, Woodward’s installation centers on California’s Coastal Redwoods. These ancient trees, facing threats from historical wood harvesting, highlight the current climate and environmental challenges. On view from Nov. 2 through Feb. 4, 2024.

Art + Nature event schedule

Art + Nature will kick off on Nov. 2 with an Artist Talk led by Cristopher Cichocki. Following this discussion at the museum, guests will embark on a scenic walk to experience the First Sunset Unveiling of Rising Inversion at Main Beach.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, the day will begin with an 8 a.m. beach cleanup, organized in collaboration with Surfrider Foundation South Orange County. At 9:30 a.m., LAM will host a Drawing for the Planet workshop in its newly re-designed, immersive STUDIO/Lab. Drawing for the Planet is an art workshop designed to nurture creativity, respect and stewardship of our shared marine environment.

The same day at 5 p.m., Art + Nature will feature a keynote lecture from award-winning author, naturalist, ecophilosopher and speaker Lyanda Lynn Haupt and will illuminate the power of nature, art and activism.

Beginning at 7 p.m., Art + Nature will enchant attendees with Cichocki’s Circular Dimensions, a free captivating multi-sensory audiovisual performance set against the backdrop of the awe-inspiring Rising Inversion installation on Main Beach. The evening will continue with dancing and themed cocktails during the AFTERGLOW party at 8 p.m. at the museum, featuring Cristopher Cichocki’s curated playlist.

On Sunday, Nov. 5, all ages are encouraged to participate in the highly anticipated Art + Nature Family Festival. This event will take place at the Main Beach Cobblestones and the museum from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Festival-goers can embark on a captivating docent-guided tour to the Main Beach Cobblestones to experience this year’s outdoor exhibition before returning to the museum. The Family Festival will also provide complimentary access to LAM’s exceptional exhibitions, engaging hands-on art activities, science and nature-based programs, docent-guided tours and educational programming. These offerings celebrate the artistry and beauty of Laguna’s natural landscape while emphasizing the profound connection between art and the environment. The Family Festival is presented in partnership with the following partners: LPAPA, Crystal Cove Conservancy, Environmental Nature Center, Get Inspired, Laguna Beach Garden Club, LOCA, Pacific Marine Mammal Center, School Power, Just Gather, Laguna Bluebelt, Laguna Canyon Foundation, Laguna Greenbelt, Inc., Laguna Ocean Foundation and Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach.

Laguna Art Museum is offering the full Art+Nature experience with its exclusive Aqua Pass. As an AQUA PASS ticket-holder, guests will have full access to 3 ticketed events and additional experiences, including Artist Talk: Cristopher Cichocki, Art + Nature Keynote & Reception and Art + Nature AFTERGLOW party, as well as an Art + Nature Aqua Pass eco-friendly swag bag.

For more information about Art + Nature and Laguna Art Museum, visit lagunaartmuseum.org.