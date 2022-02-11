Laguna Beach High students host readings for young peers to celebrate Black History Month

The Amigos Alliance Club at Laguna Beach High School is reading books and leading interactive discussions with elementary school students over Zoom in conjunction with Ethnic Diversity & Black History Month.

High school students hope to inform younger peers about diverse cultures and give them an opportunity to dig deeper into their ethnicity. Natalie Sutton, a Laguna Beach High School student representative on the Board of Education, is among those coordinating the program.

“We will invite them to explore the world of differences, look at similarities and spread a positive message of living in a culturally diverse community,” Sutton said in a press release.

Their program kicked off this week and meets over Zoom each Monday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Parents of participating students need to attend. Members from the local nonprofit We All Matter will, in some cases, be on the Zoom call.