Laguna Beach Live! to feature bebop trio

LB Indy Staff
Guitarist Graham Dechter. Photo courtesy of Laguna Beach Live!

The last installment of a Laguna Beach Live! Summer Grooves Jazz series will spotlight the Lineage Trio from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 21 at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach.

The trio includes Graham Dechter on guitar, Alex Frank on Bass, and Ryan Shaw on drums. Acclaimed vocalist and trumpeter Benny Benack III will join the celebration of the Bebop era.

The well-ventilated Woman’s Club is at 286 St. Ann’s Dr. Doors open at 5 p.m. for social hour. Food is offered by Mercado to pre-purchased orders. Concert tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. For more details, visit lagunabeachlive.org.

