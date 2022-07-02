Laguna Beach looks to fill vacancy on emergency preparedness panel

Laguna Beach is looking to fill a vacancy on the Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Committee following the resignation of Vice Chair Bob Elster after eight years of service.

A retired U.S. Navy officer who served for 26 years, Elster and his wife are selling the Laguna Beach home they’ve lived in for 23 years and plan to move outside the City. After his military service, Elster spent 16 years as a consultant specializing in hospital development and administration.

Committee Chair Matt Lawson described Elster as smart, articulate, and no-nonsense.

“I will miss Bob greatly as a long-time colleague who became a friend and trusted partner in working to improve emergency readiness and public safety throughout our community,” Lawson wrote in an email.

The City Council is accepting applications from Laguna Beach residents to serve a two-year term on the Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Committee. Interviews and appointments will be conducted at 4:30 p.m. on July 19, 2022. All applicants may be interviewed. Applicants may be contacted by councilmembers prior to the interviews and appointments.

The Committee makes recommendations to the City Council on how city staff and residents can augment planning for fires, earthquakes, tsunamis, debris flows, and other disasters. Meetings are generally held on the first Monday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

For more information call the City Clerk’s Office at 949-497-0309.