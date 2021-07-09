Laguna Beach Man donates $100,000 to Boys & Girls Club campaign

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach recently received a $100,000 grant as a challenge gift to support inclusion, diversity, equity, and access.

Joe Ziomek, a club alumnus and recently retired financial advisor, said the Club’s programs and leadership shaped his life perspective, enhanced his self-esteem, and provided inspiration which led to his business success.

“I knew I wanted to leave a legacy in Laguna Beach. A community that has so much and has given so much to me.” Ziomek said in a press release. “I not only want to share with those that are less fortunate but inspire others to do the same. What better way to do that, than to give to the youth organization that had the biggest impact on my life and have them carry on my life’s work.”

The so-called Ziomek IDEA Initiative will support expanding club services to the Saddleback Valley community, specifically children and families who are experiencing economic challenges, food insecurity, unstable housing, health disparities, education gaps, gang violence, discrimination, and racism.

“There are huge deficits in financial literacy among communities not only across the U.S. but just here, in south Orange County,” Ziomek said in a press release. “To have equity you must have financial education. This education is not equally distributed nor accessible for many.”

Ideally, the gift will inspire others to invest in future generations through the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach whose programming for underserved youth.

To maximize the gift match, the Club is now challenged to raise $100,000 from local partners.

For more details, visit bgclagunabeach.org.