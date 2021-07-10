Texas real estate developer charged with raping unconscious teenager at Laguna Beach home

A Texas real estate developer faces charges for sexually assaulting two 16-year-old girls vacationing with him earlier this year in Laguna Beach, authorities said Friday.

William Hutchinson, 63, of Highland Park, Texas is suspected of raping one of the teenagers while she was unconscious, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release. Hutchinson is charged with a felony count of rape of an unconscious person and five misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.

He faces a maximum sentence of eight years in state prison and two and a half years in the Orange County Jail if convicted on all charges

Hutchinson turned himself into Highland Park, Texas police on July 7 and was later released on a $30,000 bond. An Orange County arrest warrant was issued for Hutchinson.

Hutchinson is the former manager of an entity behind the defunct Laguna Beach restaurant Taverna that had a brief run at 222 Ocean Ave. from 2016 to 2018, according to state records.

Authorities accuse Hutchinson of bringing the two 16-year-old girls on vacation to his Emerald Bay home on two different occasions in April. He is suspected of raping one of the girls while she was unconscious and committing several acts of sexual battery.

When the victim declined to return to Laguna Beach, Hutchinson is accused of visiting his vacation home with the other 16-year-old girl in May and committing sexual battery against her during the trip, prosecutors said.

Dallas-based Lombardi Family Concepts set up shop in Laguna in early 2016 under the Taverna name attached to a string of restaurants of the same name located in Texas, Georgia, and Mexico. For various reasons, Taverna didn’t seem to get an early foothold, even with a rare outdoor patio in Downtown Laguna.

Hutchinson founded Dallas-based real estate group Dunhill Partners. He was featured on the Lifetime reality show “Marrying Millions,” which follows wealthy people in romantic relationships with partners of vastly different socio-economic levels or ages. In the show, Hutchinson is engaged to 23-year-old Brianna Ramirez, whom he met at a Dallas restaurant where she worked as a hostess.

“Anyone who knows me in this city knows that I am not capable of assault, sexual or otherwise,” Hutchinson said in a statement reported by the Los Angeles Times. “Hopefully all of my colleagues and friends will give me the benefit of the doubt until I prove my innocence in court.”