Laguna Beach OKs active use at beaches all-day on weekdays and weekend mornings

The Laguna Beach City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday to allow active recreation at city beaches all-day on weekdays and from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. on weekends.

This further loosening of restrictions on coastal access follows a weekend when city officials reopened beaches for Saturday and Sunday on a trial basis. Marine Safety Chief Kevin Snow said community members did an exceptional job passing those tests.

“Without the residents really following the directions of the police department and the marine safety staff this success wouldn’t be possible,” Snow said.

Snow reported to councilmembers that lifeguards successfully cleared beaches by the scheduled 10 a.m. closure without problems.

Beachgoers still won’t be able to loiter, sunbathe, lounge, or play passive games. Main Beach, Heisler, Treasure Island, and other beach-adjacent city parks remain closed to the public.

This story is developing and will be updated as necessary.

