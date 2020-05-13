Laguna Beach OKs active use at beaches all-day on weekdays and weekend mornings

By
Daniel Langhorne
-
0
4919
Share this:
Community members walk on the sand at Main Beach on Wednesday morning after a weeks-long closure by city leaders. Photo by Steve Zepezauer

The Laguna Beach City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday to allow active recreation at city beaches all-day on weekdays and from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. on weekends.

This further loosening of restrictions on coastal access follows a weekend when city officials reopened beaches for Saturday and Sunday on a trial basis. Marine Safety Chief Kevin Snow said community members did an exceptional job passing those tests.

“Without the residents really following the directions of the police department and the marine safety staff this success wouldn’t be possible,” Snow said.

Snow reported to councilmembers that lifeguards successfully cleared beaches by the scheduled 10 a.m. closure without problems.

Beachgoers still won’t be able to loiter, sunbathe, lounge, or play passive games. Main Beach, Heisler, Treasure Island, and other beach-adjacent city parks remain closed to the public.

This story is developing and will be updated as necessary.

Share this:
Firebrand Media LLC wants comments that advance the discussion, and we need your help to accomplish this mission. Debate and disagreement are welcomed on our platforms but do it with respect. We won't censor comments we disagree with. Viewpoints from across the political spectrum are welcome here. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, our community is not obliged to host all comments shared on its website or social media pages, including:
  • Hate speech that is racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic slurs, or calls for violence against a particular type of person.
  • Obscenity and excessive cursing.
  • Libelous language, whether or not the writer knows what they're saying is false.
We require users to provide their true full name, including first and last names, as a condition for comments. We reserve the right to change this policy based on future developments.

Scroll down to comment on this post.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here