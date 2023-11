The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5868 and American Legion Post 222 organized a celebration of Veterans Day and the 77th anniversary of VFW Post 5868 at Heisler Park’s Monument Point on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Richard King, an OC Superior Court Judge and US Navy Seabee veteran who served in the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1969, spoke at the ceremony, as did Laguna Beach veteran Arnie Silverman, Adjunct VFW Post 5868.