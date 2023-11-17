Pacific Marine Mammal Center announces temporary closure to the public

Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) Visitor Yard is temporarily closing to the public while the center undergoes major renovations and expansion.

The closure began on Sunday, Oct. 22, and is expected to last until the fall of 2024. While PMMC cannot physically welcome visitors to its Center as it embarks on the next phase of its rebuild, it has many new and exciting ways to stay involved in its mission.

For the next year, PMMC will house patients at a nearby temporary facility. The Friends of the Dog Park, Laguna Beach generously shared the space. This new structure will include a triage unit, field hospital and additional pools, ensuring PMMC’s continued ability to care for its marine mammals in need.

During this temporary closure, PMMC will:

1. Undergo a Major Renovation: The new facility will include a state-of-the-art treatment room for surgeries, endoscopy, ultrasound, radiographs and other medical needs. Additional patient units and pools will improve patient care and increase capacity, better preparing the hospital for busy periods.

2. Build a Water Reclamation System: the system reduces the center’s water usage by nearly 90%. The Average daily use will be reduced from 18,000 gallons to approximately 1,500 and will fully reclaim 7,800 gallons of water in 3 hours. Ensures highest standards of clean water environment for animals.

3. Expanded Education: PMMC will double its current classroom space allowing PMMC to provide higher quality education programs and allow for a greater number of students to visit daily. It is also enhancing distance learning, with a designated location for programs that allows to broaden its reach outside of Orange County.

Catch the next Wave at PMMC

While PMMC knows the temporary closure is difficult, the nonprofit says this renovation and expansion was necessary to improve its capacity to serve and lead in the marine mammal and regional environmental sectors for decades. To join the community of ocean and animal advocates who are making a difference, visit: www.pacificmmc.nextwave.org.

PMMC would like to thank its loyal patrons and the community for their ongoing support during this exciting time. The organization looks forward to welcoming the public back to the new and expanded Center in the fall of 2024.

About the PMMC

The Pacific Marine Mammal Center rescues, rehabilitates and releases marine mammals and inspires ocean stewardship through research, education, and collaboration. The only center in Orange County, California, licensed to rescue, rehabilitate, and release marine mammals that strand on local beaches.

For more information, please visitwebsite www.pacificmmc.org or contact Kathleen Biermeier, 949-228-4033 or [email protected]