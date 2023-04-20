Laguna Beach Police Searching for Attempted Murder Suspect

On the morning of April 19, Laguna Beach police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1600 block of Tahiti Avenue regarding a domestic violence incident.

Thurston Middle School and Laguna Beach High School were placed on alert due to their proximity. However, authorities said there was no threat to student or staff safety.

LBPD officers arrived on the scene and contacted an adult female who had sustained significant injuries. Laguna Beach Fire Department paramedics also responded and treated the victim for her injuries. She was then transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

According to a release from the LBPD, a preliminary investigation has determined that the victim’s ex-boyfriend, Charles Thomas Kelley IV, committed a residential burglary the night before. Hours later, Kelley attacked the female, authorities said. He fled the scene before the police arrived.

Kelley is described as an adult white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 6’1” and weighs 200 pounds. Kelley was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, grey t-shirt and black pants.

The police department asks anyone who encounters Kelley, or knows about his whereabouts, to contact 911 or the Laguna Beach Police Department at (949) 497-0701.

Anyone with additional information regarding Kelley is urged to contact Detective M. Lee with the Major Crimes and Intelligence Unit at (949) 497-0371 or [email protected]