Laguna Beach public safety employees run with Special Olympics torch

Laguna Beach public safety employees ran Coast Highway with the Special Olympics torch Wednesday as part of a law enforcement-supported fundraiser for the Special Olympics of Southern California.

The Flame of Hope started the day with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in San Clemente. Laguna Beach officers passed the torch to Newport Beach police. Laguna Beach police chief Jeff Calvert was among the run participants.

“The Police, Fire, and Marine Safety Departments were humbled to be the Guardians of the Flame and carried the Special Olympics Flame of Hope through Laguna Beach to Newport Beach,” City Manager Shohreh Dupuis said in a prepared statement. “The Flame of Hope represents the courage and determination of the Special Olympic athletes and the joy they bring to those around them while participating in the sports they love. With so much uncertainty today, the athletes are a beacon of hope to unify our world.”