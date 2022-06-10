Laguna Beach jubilant at Class of 2022 graduation

Laguna Beach High School capped the 2021-22 academic year with a graduating ceremony for its seniors at Guyer Field on Thursday night.

Principal Jason Allemann handed diplomas to the 246 graduates as they walked across the stage in maroon and white caps and gowns. Camille Deckey, Class of 2022 valedictorian and a varsity tennis player, addressed her peers and the crowd of families and friends.

This year’s graduating class faced unprecedented challenges associated with a pandemic that forced students to pivot to distance learning in 2020. The Laguna Beach Unified School District reopened the high school campus to students and staff in March 2021.

Laguna Beach celebrated the Class of 2022 in a triumphant parade down Ocean Avenue Wednesday. Families of the graduates lined the streets from City Hall to Main Beach waving signs and cardboard cut-outs of seniors’ faces as they followed the parade escorted by Laguna Beach police.