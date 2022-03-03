Laguna Beach rallies to support Ukraine against Russian invasion

About 50 Laguna Beach community members rallied outside city hall on Thursday to support Ukrainians battling the Russian invasion of their country.

Following a moment of silence, Laguna Beach resident Denny Freidenrich spoke about the horrors Ukrainian civilians have endured over the last week.

“Women and children have been forced out of their homes and are living in underground shelters. They are waiting for trains and buses to take them to safety. Despite freezing weather, some have resorted to walking to the Polish border,” Freidenrich said. “Imagine bombs being dropped on North Laguna, downtown, TOW, Woods Cove, Arch Beach Heights or South Laguna, and then tanks rolling up Forest Avenue.”

On Wednesday night, Laguna Beach illuminated the Main Beach Lifeguard Tower in blue and yellow to show its support for Ukraine.

Those wishing to donate to Ukrainian relief can visit UNICEF, European Food Banks Federation, or Direct Relief.