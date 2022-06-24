Laguna Beach rally slated to protest high court ruling on abortion rights

Planned Parenthood of Orange & San Bernardino Counties will host a rally opposing the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn women’s constitutional right to abortion at 6 p.m. on Friday at Main Beach Park in Laguna Beach.

California’s top elected officials swiftly responded saying they will defend abortion rights in the Golden State.

“I want you to know this SCOTUS ruling does not change your rights in California. Abortion remains fully legal in our state,” State Attorney General Rob Bonta said in Tweet Friday.

Supreme Court observers knew the decision was coming but it was still a shock, said Gwen McNallan, president of the Laguna Beach Democratic Club.

“It’s super depressing but what else can we do but fight,” she said. “This is the minority speaking out of the highest court in the land. It’s really sad.”

Democratic club members plan to bring voter registration forms and club membership information to the Friday rally.

“Use this as an opportunity to really ignite that anger to vote—we need to—especially the young people,” McNallan said. “People say, ‘I don’t get involved in politics.’ But politics will get involved in their lives.”

Orange County Sup. Katrina Foley decried the high court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization officially announced Friday.

“This decision is one of the largest cases of government overreach in my lifetime and sets a dangerous precedent for our personal liberties and freedoms. This cruel and unconscionable act will harm millions of women across the country and reaches into our unalienable right to liberty—long protected for Americans,” Foley said in a prepared statement.

Laguna Beach police officers typically observe rallies at Main Beach to keep the peace between opposing factions. The Department declined to say whether they increased staffing ahead of Friday’s protest.

“The Laguna Beach Police Department and city partners continuously review staffing needs to ensure safety measures are in place to promote an atmosphere of safety during large gatherings,” Lt. Cornelius Ashton, a Laguna Beach police spokesperson, wrote in an email late Friday.

This story is developing and will be updated as necessary.