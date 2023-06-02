Laguna Beach Remembers The Fallen 

Laguna Beach American Legion Post 222 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5868 led an annual Memorial Day ceremony in remembrance of their comrades who died protecting the country in all wars and conflicts at Monument Point in Heisler Park on May 29. The keynote speaker was Vietnam veteran Colonel Robert Seitz, U.S. Army, Retired. During the ceremony, many local organizations placed floral offerings at the Heisler Park Memorial Monument to commemorate the occasion.

The Laguna Community JaZz and Concert Bands saluted the troops the same morning with a free concert at the cobblestones on Main Beach.

The 17-piece Laguna JaZz band kicked things off with an eclectic mix of Big Band, latin, rock, and pop.

At 12:30 p.m., the Laguna Community Concert Band played flag-waving favorites, including “Stars and Stripes Forever,” a medley from the musical, “Chicago,” featuring vocalists Gary Greene and Lisa Morrice. Special guest artist Eliana Merritt, from Laguna Beach High School, performed a dance to “Singin’ in the Rain.”

The Laguna Beach Firefighters hosted their annual Memorial Day pancake breakfast the same morning, serving up sausages, coffee, orange juice, and of course, pancakes at Heisler Park.

All photos by Jim Collins