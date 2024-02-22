Discover Unparalleled Pet Care at Laguna Beach Veterinary Medical Center

Welcome to Laguna Beach Veterinary Medical Center, where your pet’s health and happiness are our top priorities. Nestled in the heart of Laguna Beach, our center stands as a beacon of excellence in veterinary care, thanks to the visionary leadership of Dr. Mathew Cohen and Dr. Roxanne Kruger. This dynamic husband and wife team has poured their passion, expertise, and love for animals into creating a facility that offers a wide range of services designed to meet every aspect of your pet’s health needs—from routine check-ups to emergency interventions.

Why Laguna Beach Veterinary Medical Center is Your Best Choice

Compassionate Care That Feels Like Family

At Laguna Beach Veterinary Medical Center, we understand that pets are more than just animals; they are cherished family members. Our team is committed to providing the same level of care and affection that we would want for our own pets. We believe in treating your pets with the utmost respect and love, ensuring a warm, welcoming environment for them and for you.

1 of 4

A Holistic Approach to Pet Wellness

Our approach to veterinary care is both modern and holistic, recognizing the importance of integrating traditional and alternative medicine. This means your pet will benefit from a comprehensive care plan that addresses their needs from every angle, ensuring a balanced path to wellness and recovery.

State-of-the-Art Laser Surgery Suite

We are proud to offer advanced surgical options with our CO2 surgical laser. This technology significantly reduces the risks associated with surgery, such as bleeding, infection, and pain, while also promoting a faster recovery process. It’s just one of the ways we commit to providing the best outcomes for your pets.

Walk-Ins and Urgent Care for Immediate Needs

Life is unpredictable, and so are the needs of your pets. Whether it’s an unexpected illness or an accident, our doors are always open to provide urgent care. Our facility is equipped with the latest in veterinary technology, ensuring that we’re ready to handle emergencies with the speed and efficiency your pets deserve.

Comprehensive Services for Every Pet

Beyond our specialized offerings, Laguna Beach Veterinary Medical Center provides a full spectrum of services to keep your pets healthy and happy. From bathing and boarding to preventive care and dental services, we cater to every aspect of pet wellness. Our diagnostic imaging capabilities ensure accurate diagnoses, and we have a special place in our hearts for the youngest members of your pet family, offering dedicated care for puppies and kittens.

Convenient Hours and Location

We’re here for you and your pets six days a week, ready to serve the Laguna Beach community with dedication and professionalism.

Hours of Operation:

Monday to Friday: 8 AM to 6 PM

Saturday: 8 AM to 2 PM

Visit Us: 1855 Laguna Canyon Rd., Laguna Beach

For appointments or emergencies, call us at (949) 464-1000 or visit our website at LagunaBeachVet.comLagunaBeachVet.com.

At Laguna Beach Veterinary Medical Center, we’re not just a clinic; we’re a community of pet lovers dedicated to providing the best care possible. Trust us to be your partner in ensuring the health and happiness of your furry family members. Experience the difference that compassionate, comprehensive, and cutting-edge care can make for your pet. Welcome to the family!