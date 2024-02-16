Surf industry pioneer Dick Metz to share stories, memories

Dick Metz returns to speak for The Laguna Beach Historical Society about his adult years in Laguna Beach on Tuesday, Feb. 20, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Susi Q. Last winter, he gave an excellent presentation titled “Boyhood Adventures in Laguna Beach,” which can be viewed on the society’s YouTube channel, @lagunabeachhistoricalsociety.

Metz was the original owner of Hobie Surf Shops and, at one time, owned 22 retail stores in California, Florida and Hawaii. Along with Hobie Surf Shop on Forest Avenue, he owned two other stores in Laguna Beach and Spigot Liquor.

Come join the historical society to hear Metz tell stories about his incredible life. With a curious, sharp mind and a great sense of humor, Metz is a wonderful storyteller with a fascinating life who has been a significant contributor in shaping business and surf industry culture in Laguna Beach and beyond. The event is free.