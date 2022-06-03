Laguna Beach voters head to polls for primary election

Early voting in the 2022 primary election started at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center on May 28. Voters can also cast their votes in person at the Susi Q and Lang Park, 21540 Wesley Dr., starting Saturday.

Vote Center hours run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Saturday through Monday. On election day, June 7, the polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Voters can also return their mail-in ballot through the U.S Post Office or an official ballot drop box at the Laguna Beach public library.

In the 47th Congressional District election, nearly 19,000 ballots were returned as of Thursday. About 23,514 of these were by registered Democratic voters, 18,837 were by Republicans, and 9,527 were by voters with no-party preference, according to the OC Registrar of Voters.

For more election information, please visit ocvote.gov.