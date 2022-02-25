Laguna Beach youth extends shoe drive

Laguna Beach resident Kai Jay Rose, 14, pushed back the end of a shoe drive supporting the nonprofit Soles4 Soles to Feb. 28.

There are two drop-off locations: 2925 Mountain View Dr. and the Artist’s Theater at Laguna Beach High School, 625 Park Ave. Red donation boxes are placed in a prominent location.

Soles4Souls turns unwanted shoes into an opportunity by diverting them from landfills by putting them to good use. In some cases, the shoes are donated to people who start their own shoe-selling businesses. Others are donated to people in need.

For more details, please visit soles4souls.org.