The 55th Annual Laguna Beach Patriot’s Day Parade will march again on March 5.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. at Laguna Beach High School, proceeds down Park Avenue, right onto Glenneyre Street, right again on Forest Avenue through downtown, and ends near Laguna Beach City Hall.

“The Parade committee hopes everyone will come to wave their flags and enjoy the Parade,” parade committee spokesperson Sandi Werthe said in a statement.