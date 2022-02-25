Woods Cove Art Studio and Gallery to Emmy-nominated singer

Woods Cove Art Studio will host Emmy nominated singer-songwriter Addie Hamilton and unveil original artwork from artist Victoria Moore from 6 to 9 p.m. on March 1.

Hamilton will be performing live with KX 104.7 radio host Tommy Benson. The special event is in collaboration with Moore, as she unveils an original painting of Hamilton.

The event will also help launch an upcoming NFT set to drop later this year merging the classic Hamilton’s vocal stylings and Moore’s portraiture, Woods Cove Art Studio owner Rob Hoover said. The intent is for the NFT to serve a future charitable use.

Also on display at the Woods Cove Art Studio and Gallery is the officially designated UNESCO exhibit “Atomic Babylon.” The series of original paintings by Moore, and sculptures by Nicholas Hernandez, Sr., raise awareness about atomic veterans and their children.

The evening of art and music from renowned artists takes place on March 1 in commemoration of Remembrance Day in the Marshall Islands, formally known as Nuclear Victims’ Day and Nuclear Survivors’ Day. Guests are invited to enjoy to artistic work and learn more about its historical meaning.

For more information call 949-549-4557.