Jewelry lovers find out ‘What it’s Worth’ at LAM

The Laguna Art Museum held a special two-part jewelry event on Saturday, April 20, in conjunction with its current jewelry exhibit, Modern Alchemy.

The day kicked off with a jewelry panel discussion that included Adam Neeley, the jewelry designer of the exhibit, and the exhibit’s curator, Tim Adams, along with jewelry specialists from John Moran Auctioneers. Both jewelry collectors and jewelry enthusiasts filled the audience and enjoyed learning the secrets behind what makes a piece of jewelry truly exceptional, market trends shaping the industry, and why “worn” jewelry is more coveted and sometimes even more valuable than pristine pieces.

“I very much enjoyed participating in the panel discussion and What’s it Worth? event with the Laguna Art Museum,” Tom Burstein, jewelry director at Moran’s said. “I loved meeting some of the museum’s patrons and seeing some fantastic jewelry.”

Then came the special jewelry edition of their ‘What’s it Worth’ event. Attendees were able to bring up to five pieces of jewelry to be valued by Moran’s specialists – think Antiques Roadshow. Fine jewelry, timepieces, and designer jewelry were seen, with many items ranging from antique to contemporary designs, including precious gemstones, gold and silver. Standout pieces included unique jewelry from around the world, a beautiful collection of Native American silver jewelry, and a rare 18k coin watch that was machined into a French 100 francs gold coin.

“It’s always rewarding to work with John Moran Auctioneers and Appraisers to bring the ‘What’s It Worth’ program to Laguna and beyond. In connection with our latest exhibit, Modern Alchemy, this panel discussion was filled with great stories and inspiration and the program was an opportunity to take a deep dive into our jewelry boxes and celebrate the fine art of jewelry.” said Robin Rundle, the education coordinator at LAM.

Modern Alchemy explores the creative working process of innovative, award-winning jeweler Adam Neeley and will be on display until July 29. The next “What’s it Worth” event will happen this fall, so for more information, visit lagunaartmuseum.org. John Moran Auctioneers & Appraisers always offers free valuations, go to johnmoran.com to learn more.