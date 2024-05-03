Laguna home part of California Native Plant Society Garden Tour this weekend

‘California in my Garden’ themed tour features 22 private and public gardens in Orange County

By Clara Beard | LB Indy

The California Native Plant Society of Orange County has a Laguna Beach home included in its long list of gardens included in its annual garden tour this weekend – this year themed “California in My Garden.”

The entire tour features 22 private and public gardens throughout Orange County. South County gardens will be featured on Saturday, May 4, and North County gardens will be featured on Sunday, May 5. Gardens will be available for viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The gardens will showcase how California native plants can serve as foundation plants for the home landscape. Only gardens featuring at least 50% native plants are included in the tour.

Along with private homes, the tour features public gardens include the Newport Beach Civic Center native gardens and art installation, an HOA Community Park in Irvine, and the Moulton Niguel and Irvine Ranch Water District native plant demonstration gardens.

“Gardeners and native plant lovers alike will not want to miss this special event,” said Laguna Beach resident and Garden Tour Committee head Irina Ensminger. “We know participants will be inspired to grow California native plants in their home landscapes and go home with creative ideas for incorporating our amazingly biodiverse flora into their gardens.”

Ensminger’s native plant garden, located on 483 Jasmine Street, began as a hobby during the COVID pandemic and blossomed into a full-time passion – which led to her involvement in the CNPS Orange County chapter. Her garden, full of California poppies, buckwheat, bush monkey flower and much more, is part of the free native plant tour this year.

Since crossing over to natives, Ensminger has seen a drastic change in her garden visitors, which she says is now a “little sanctuary filled with birds, lizards, bees and butterflies.”

“My neighbors also like my garden,” Ensminger said. “Everybody stops by and admires it – it’s something different. Hopefully, it’ll inspire somebody.”

California native plant lovers can find out more about the free tour and register online at chapters.cnps.org/oc.