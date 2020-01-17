Laguna Canyon Road Slope Repairs Begin

Share this:

On Jan. 15, Caltrans began slope stabilization work on the west side of Laguna Canyon Road between Canyon Acres Drive and Woodland Drive to address the damage from a Dec. 26 rainstorm.

The storm disturbed debris in the canyon, causing a landslide and dislodging a boulder that broke through a heavy-duty chain link fence before landing on a ledge near Milligan Drive. Laguna Canyon Road was closed for two hours on Dec. 27 while crews worked to clear the debris.

The slope stabilization work kicked off on Wednesday this week, when Caltrans closed the southbound lane of Laguna Canyon Road from Canyon Acres Drive to Forest Avenue from 8 p.m. to midnight. Emergency k-rail repairs were made to prepare for a potential rain storm.

Moving forward, Caltrans’ slope stabilization work consists of removing loose rocks/debris and replacing the damaged steel mesh blanket that protects the road. Construction is expected to take four to six weeks and minor traffic and noise impacts are anticipated.

Working hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. This work will be done during daylight behind k-rail, so no further closures are expected at this time.

Work updates will be available via Twitter @CaltransOC, Facebook @CaltransOC and Instagram @CaltransOC. Caltrans said the work schedule is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, and/or construction-related issues.

Any questions can be directed to Caltrans Project Manager John Nowak at 949-279-8511. For those with sensory disabilities requiring alternate formats (i.e. Braille, large print, sign language interpreter, etc.) and those needing information in a language other than English, contact Elizabeth Manzo at 657-328-6621 or TTY 711.