Laguna Democrats to host Katrina Foley, Pete Hardin, and Sherine Smith

Candidates for three elected county offices will join the May 11 meeting of the Laguna Beach Democratic Club.

Sherine Smith, a former Laguna Beach Unified School District Superintendent, is running for Orange County Board of Education. Pete Hardin, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and former prosecutor, is running for Orange County District Attorney. Sup. Katrina Foley who is running to represent the county supervisor district that includes Laguna Beach will also speak.

Foley and Hardin can skip the general election if they receive over 50% of the votes cast. Smith, the June 7 primary is the final tally.

The hybrid meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Susi Q, 380 3rd Street.

“There has never been a more hard-working qualified OC Supervisor than Katrina Foley. It is imperative to the people of Orange County that we keep Supervisor Foley in this critical role,” Club President Gwen McNallan said in a press release. “Sherine Smith is extremely qualified to join the OC Board of Education.”

To register to attend the meeting or to join the Club go to thelbdems.com.