Laguna Beach law firm stands up for child abuse awareness month

In recognition of April as Child Abuse Awareness Month, Moore Law for Children partnered with The Priority Center of Santa Ana to support its Pinwheels for Hope project. Local mother and law firm owner Meldie Moore purchased and planted over a dozen pinwheels in Laguna Beach to support awareness for children at risk and donated diapers for families in need.

In September 2020, Moore was motivated to help fellow business owners during national small business week and at the same time support her all-female team at Moore Law for Children by spending $1,000 in one hour at local merchants.

What was supposed to be a one-month effort transformed into the ongoing Wave of Change campaign that has collaborated with the Council on Aging to deliver handmade Valentine’s Day cards to over 1,000 seniors and disabled adults in assisted living, donated holiday gifts to the Waymakers Youth Shelter, organized a beach clean-up at Crystal Cove, and hosted a clothing drive for The Friendship Shelter, and more.