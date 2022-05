Bluegrass and BBQ with Americana group The Barefoot Movement will kick off from 4 to 7 p.m. on June 12 at Laguna College Art + Design. Gnarly Q will serve barbecue and Bianchi Winery is expected to pour award-winning Paso Robles wines. Tickets cost $100 VIP and included reserved table and table service. $40 for the concert and barbecue. $20 for the concert only. Outside food and beverages are not permitted. For tickets and more details visit lagunabeachlive.org.