South Laguna Community Garden to host spring potluck

The Spring Fling community potluck festival will return to the South Laguna Community Garden Park on Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Eagle Rock and Coast Highway. Meet your neighbors, enjoy the music of the Garden Band. Children are welcome. Bring drinks and a potluck dish to share. To minimize waste the event features a dishwashing station supervised by Gayle Joliet who supplies garage sale dishware instead of paper plates. For information and to donate to the Garden Park go to southlaguna.org/garden.