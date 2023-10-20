Laguna Open Closes 2023 AVP Tour Series

Main Beach was abuzz with volleyball pros this past weekend when the Laguna Open AVP Tour Series hit the sand for its 68th edition of the tournament.

Corinne Quiggle and Sarah Schermerhorn-Murphy capped off one of their best seasons as professionals on Sunday, Oct. 15, wrapping up the 2023 season by winning the women’s title at the AVP Tour Series Laguna Beach Open.

Quiggle and Schermerhorn-Murphy, seeded first, beat second-seeded Brook Bauer and Megan J. Rice, 21-17, 19-21, 15-12 in the final. The duo also won the AVP Pro Series Hermosa Beach Open in July and reached the semifinals in the Denver Tour Series event.

On the men’s side, the top seeds also emerged victorious, as Seain Cook and Cody Caldwell took down seventh-seeded Caleb Kwekel and Jake Urrutia, 21-16, 23-21 in the championship match. The duo won the AVP’s Tour Series event in Waupaca, Wisconsin, this July and reached the semifinals in Miami, New Orleans and Manhattan Beach during the 2023 season.

The AVP Tour Series Laguna Beach Open featured an open qualifier on Friday, Oct. 13, and weekend action included 16-team modified pool play followed by a single-elimination main draw for women and men.

The 2023 AVP Tour schedule includes 12 tournaments across the country, offering more than $1.6 million in prize money. Four Tour Series events feature 16 or 24-team brackets competing over three days, along with four Pro Series events offering a 16-team draw over three days of play. The three AVP Gold Series tournaments are three-day events with 16- or 32-team brackets.