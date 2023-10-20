Surf and Sand Resort to Undergo Massive Revamp

Resort to Remain Open During Construction

Surf and Sand has started a significant overhaul of its resort that will see the business upgrade multiple facets of its oceanfront property, including new and improved guest rooms, bathrooms, new air conditioning and heating systems, a new pool deck and more. The project is slated for completion in summer 2024, and the resort will stay operational during the project.

“Our iconic oceanfront resort will usher in a new era of luxury in Laguna Beach,” a release from Surf and Sand Resort stated. “Guests can expect elevated services, delivered with the incredibly detailed hospitality and care that have brought generations of guests to our shore. You’ll experience significantly enhanced comfort and happiness at all touch points throughout your stay, delivered in a modern, luxurious, yet timeless manner.”

The Towers building is now closed until the spring of 2024. However, Splashes Restaurant & Bar, the pool, AquaTerra Spa and all other guest room buildings will remain open and available.

Splashes and the pool deck will be closed briefly from winter 2023 until spring 2024. Surfside, Seaview and Catalina buildings will be closed from spring 2024 until early summer 2024.

The Surf and Sand Resort said the construction will take place away from guests as much as possible.

“There will be no work occurring in the buildings or public areas where our guests are staying, and we will minimize any visual and audible impact,” the release said. “No work will occur during the early morning or evening hours.”

“Once complete, our resort will be significantly transformed,” the release said. “Our incredible location and proximity to the water will not change, but everything else within our walls will be transformed and enhanced into a beautiful and luxurious property.”

For more information and a full Surf and Sand remodel timeline, visit www.surfandsandresort.com/transformation.