Laguna police nab commercial burglary suspect  

Laguna Beach police have arrested a 29-year-old Chino Hills man for burglary, possession of stolen property, and other drug-related charges after a traffic stop on Laguna Canyon Road.

After the Jan. 4 stop at 3:46 a.m., officers determined that the driver, Joseph Hernandez, had approximately $20,000 of stolen equipment in his possession. The goods were returned to their original owners by the police.

The passenger, a career criminal currently on probation and also from Chino Hills, is being investigated by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office for related charges.

This solitary traffic enforcement stop cracked this particular burglary and various others that happened since November 2023, authorities said.

The Laguna Beach Police Department has increased patrol checks along Laguna Canyon Road area due to multiple recent commercial burglaries.

The officer saw a vehicle leaving a closed business and conducted a traffic enforcement stop based on a vehicle equipment violation, according to a police release.

The officer observed various items in the vehicle, which elevated the officer’s suspicion, police said.

Hernandez’s bail was set at $53,500.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary and thefts is asked to contact the Laguna Beach Police Department at 949-497-0701.