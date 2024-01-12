Gallery: Hopeful cast members flock to Pageant of the Masters auditions

Volunteers of all ages and sizes from all over Southern California gathered at the annual Pageant of the Masters casting call this past weekend to be measured and photographed for the chance to take part in the 2024 Pageant of the Masters production “À La Mode: The Art of Fashion.”

Attendees had the opportunity to meet the Pageant’s creative and technical staff, as well as get a sneak peek at the artwork that will be re-created in this summer’s show. The show will run nightly starting on July 6 through August 30. Photos by Jim Collins