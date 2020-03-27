Laguna Sports Still Sidelined Over Coronavirus

Spring Sports Update
Currently, all spring sports been postponed thru April 3. An update from California Interscholastic Federation on the remaining spring schedule and playoffs will be released next Friday
Regular Season for team sports is scheduled to end May 2 with CIF playoffs in May. Swimming/Diving/Track & Field are slated to have their league meets before May 2. Southern Section CIF preliminaries are set for about May 9 with the finals the following week.
Baseball (8-1) – Ranked number one in SSCIF Division 3.
Girls Sand Volleyball (2-0)
Softball (0-2)
Boys Tennis (5-0) – Ranked number three in SSCIF Division 2.
Boys Volleyball (8-5) – Ranked number eighty in SSCIF Division 1.
Winter Sport Awards
Boys Soccer
Jett Rocha was singled out by league coaches as the most outstanding offensive player despite Laguna’s struggles in league play this season (6-11-2 overall, 1-5-0 in league). Seniors Beck Kesler and Diego Tellez were selected to the first team.
2020 Sunset Wave All-League
Most Valuable Player: Sebastian Rus, Fountain Valley
Offensive MVP: Jett Rocha, Laguna Beach
Defensive MVP: Jared Rhone, Huntington Beach
First Team
Tyler Le Fountain Valley
Austin Pennella Fountain Valley
Cantor Wright Fountain Valley
Connor Wright Fountain Valley
Justin Fujimori Huntington Beach
Reid Fisher Huntington Beach
Daniel Kotkosky Huntington Beach
Beck Kesler Laguna Beach
Diego Tellez Laguna Beach
Kyle Miller Marina
Damian Campos Marina
Second Team
Jack Nelson, Fountain Valley
Omar Shukairy, Fountain Valley
Connor Trapp, Fountain valley
Slater Hammer, Huntington Beach
Sean Ishijima, Huntington Beach
Josh Lucas, Huntington Beach
Jon Ford, Laguna Beach
Cole Needham, Laguna Beach
Eric Church, Marina
Cooper Livingston, Marina
Girls Soccer
Offensive star Acacia Edwards and senior goalkeeper Cameron Russo earned league MVP honors as the Breakers qualified for the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season. Laguna’s 7-6-6 overall record included wins and ties over ranked Division 1 teams in the Breakers’ toughest schedule in 39 seasons of the sport at Laguna Beach High School.
2020 Sunset Wave All-League Team
Most Valuable Player: McKenna Pua, Marina
Offensive MVP: Acacia Edwards, Laguna Beach & Makenna Castillo, Marina
Defensive MVP: Cameron Russo (GK), Laguna Beach
First Team
Emma Kirby, Marina
Carly Miles, Marina
Haley Boren, Marina
Kaitlyn Paculba, Marina
Jordan Sprague, Laguna Beach
Baylor Lund, Laguna Beach
Ariel Taub, Laguna Beach
Jenna McConnaughey, Newport Harbor
Samara Golan, Newport Harbor
Samantha Escobar, Fountain Valley
Micaela Villafuerte, Fountain Valley
Second Team
Leandra Gimenez, Marina
Lori Mandarino, Marina
Felicia Hyde, Marina
Maija Shaw, Laguna Beach
Julie Jakobsen, Laguna Beach
Macy Draper, Laguna Beach
Nicole Laz, Newport Harbor
Jessica Gardner, Newport Harbor
Summer Khalil, Fountain Valley
Zoe LaClair, Fountain Valley