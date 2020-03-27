Laguna Sports Still Sidelined Over Coronavirus

Share this:

Spring Sports Update

Currently, all spring sports been postponed thru April 3. An update from California Interscholastic Federation on the remaining spring schedule and playoffs will be released next Friday

Regular Season for team sports is scheduled to end May 2 with CIF playoffs in May. Swimming/Diving/Track & Field are slated to have their league meets before May 2. Southern Section CIF preliminaries are set for about May 9 with the finals the following week.

Baseball (8-1) – Ranked number one in SSCIF Division 3.

Girls Sand Volleyball (2-0)

Softball (0-2)

Boys Tennis (5-0) – Ranked number three in SSCIF Division 2.

Boys Volleyball (8-5) – Ranked number eighty in SSCIF Division 1.

Winter Sport Awards

Boys Soccer

Jett Rocha was singled out by league coaches as the most outstanding offensive player despite Laguna’s struggles in league play this season (6-11-2 overall, 1-5-0 in league). Seniors Beck Kesler and Diego Tellez were selected to the first team.

2020 Sunset Wave All-League

Most Valuable Player: Sebastian Rus, Fountain Valley

Offensive MVP: Jett Rocha, Laguna Beach

Defensive MVP: Jared Rhone, Huntington Beach

First Team

Tyler Le Fountain Valley

Austin Pennella Fountain Valley

Cantor Wright Fountain Valley

Connor Wright Fountain Valley

Justin Fujimori Huntington Beach

Reid Fisher Huntington Beach

Daniel Kotkosky Huntington Beach

Beck Kesler Laguna Beach

Diego Tellez Laguna Beach

Kyle Miller Marina

Damian Campos Marina

Second Team

Jack Nelson, Fountain Valley

Omar Shukairy, Fountain Valley

Connor Trapp, Fountain valley

Slater Hammer, Huntington Beach

Sean Ishijima, Huntington Beach

Josh Lucas, Huntington Beach

Jon Ford, Laguna Beach

Cole Needham, Laguna Beach

Eric Church, Marina

Cooper Livingston, Marina

Girls Soccer

Offensive star Acacia Edwards and senior goalkeeper Cameron Russo earned league MVP honors as the Breakers qualified for the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season. Laguna’s 7-6-6 overall record included wins and ties over ranked Division 1 teams in the Breakers’ toughest schedule in 39 seasons of the sport at Laguna Beach High School.

2020 Sunset Wave All-League Team

Most Valuable Player: McKenna Pua, Marina

Offensive MVP: Acacia Edwards, Laguna Beach & Makenna Castillo, Marina

Defensive MVP: Cameron Russo (GK), Laguna Beach

First Team

Emma Kirby, Marina

Carly Miles, Marina

Haley Boren, Marina

Kaitlyn Paculba, Marina

Jordan Sprague, Laguna Beach

Baylor Lund, Laguna Beach

Ariel Taub, Laguna Beach

Jenna McConnaughey, Newport Harbor

Samara Golan, Newport Harbor

Samantha Escobar, Fountain Valley

Micaela Villafuerte, Fountain Valley

Second Team

Leandra Gimenez, Marina

Lori Mandarino, Marina

Felicia Hyde, Marina

Maija Shaw, Laguna Beach

Julie Jakobsen, Laguna Beach

Macy Draper, Laguna Beach

Nicole Laz, Newport Harbor

Jessica Gardner, Newport Harbor

Summer Khalil, Fountain Valley

Zoe LaClair, Fountain Valley