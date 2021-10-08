Sports Update: Breakers Air Assault Sinks Jaguars

Football (5-1)

Will Bingham passed for 346 yards – fourth best ever by a Laguna quarterback to help propel the Breakers to a 27-14 victory over a tough Segerstrom squad on Oct. 1 at the Jaguar’s field. Bingham connected with seven different receivers with Luke Degner collecting 10 for 153 yards and three scores. It was a total team effort with the defense making big stops on key downs and the pass coverage doing their job when a huge play was needed.

Laguna received the opening kickoff and marched 46 yards in nine plays before a tipped ball was intercepted on the Segerstrom 22. The hosts wasted no time going 78 yards in seven plays to take a 7-0 lead after the conversion kick. Laguna answered the call with a six-play drive that featured four great pass completions (two each to Rynan Swanson and to Luke Degner) which tied the game with just over a minute remaining in the period.

After an exchange of possessions, the Jags put together a long 12-play drive to score with less than a minute remaining in the first half. The Segerstrom ground attack was relentless and kept the clock moving.

Laguna tried two plays after receiving the kickoff for no gain before Bingham connected with Jacob Diver who out-ran and weaved his way for a stunning 68-yard touchdown reception. The ensuing celebration penalty forced a long extra-point try that was wide giving the hosts a 14-13 edge. With less than 24 seconds left, James Golden recovered the kickoff and Bingham to Swanson pass plays had the hosts nervous until the final pay of the half was intercepted in the end zone as time expired.

Segerstrom appeared to have momentum early in the second half when they were able to execute a 36-yard run deep into Laguna territory on their third play after the opening kick off. Breakers then held the hosts to just three yards in four downs to stop the Jags and it was nearly all-Laguna after that.

Six completed passes in eight tries made it 20-7 and after a long 12 play possession by Segerstrom that turned the ball over on downs, Breakers struck again on a 10-play drive that included an 18-yard Cooper Buckhorn run to surprise the home team. With just under eight minutes remaining in the contest it was 27-14. Segerstrom had only two possessions after that. The first ended on a Jack Arntz interception and the final desperation try was stopped by four incomplete passes.

The final three games of the regular season begins on Oct. 15 at Westminster as Laguna will take on the 5-1 Lions in what should be the league title contest. Ocean View (1-5) – the 65th Homecoming game will be on Oct. 22 and Godinez (0-7) on Oct. 29 (Senior Night) should not be as challenging.

Playoff bound – but to what division?

Barring injuries – Laguna seems to be on-track to make the playoffs for the 20th time in 87 seasons. Brackets will be released around 12 p.m. on Oct. 31 at cifss.org. There are 373 schools in the Southern Section competing in 11-man football. A maximum of 224 schools will be placed into 14 divisions based on the regular season power ratings. Laguna is currently ranked 140. 172 teams are expected to be automatic qualifiers. Ranking are posted at calpreps.com.

Game Program & Rosters

There will not be paper game rosters this season, fans can go to breakersfootball.com and access the free digital football program for 2021

Boys Sand Volleyball (1-2)

Laguna’s Boys Sand team update:

Sept. 29 at Newport Harbor (Lost 7-0)

Oskar Hingel/Riley Gapp lost 21-16, 21-14 Trey Ovens/Laird Garcia lost 21-16, 21-14 Mack Pardun/ Jake Mauro lost 21-17, 21-14 Lucas McKibben/Ethan Spiegel lost 21-13, 21-17 Gavin Campbell/Hayden Gamgle lost 21-13, 21-18 4-Man Ocens, Gapp, Pardun, Hingel lost 28-20

The oil spill in Orange County will delay a number of scheduled matches.

Cross Country

Laguna passed on another scheduled meet opting out of the Temecula Twilight last weekend sending only the girls JV squad (They finished third behind Vista Murrieta and Beaumont) to the Galway Downs event. The Varsity squad will run at Clovis on Oct. 9 in a meet that uses the State Meet course. Breakers will also compete at the OC Championships on Oct. 16 before the Sunset Surf League meet on Oct. 30.

Southern Section CIF DIV 4 Poll for Oct. 4:

Boys: 1 – Cathedral, 2 – Laguna Hills, 3 – Big Bear, 4 – O Lutheran, 5 – Oaks Christian, 6 – Laguna Beach, 7 – Harvard-Westlake, 8 – St Francis, 9 – Burroughs/Ridgecrest, 10 – Wilson/HH

Girls: 1 – JSerra, 2 – La Canada, 3 – Oaks Christian, 4- Laguna Beach, 5 – Bishop Amat, 6 – Harvard-Westlake, 7 – El Segundo, 8 – So Pasadena, 9 – O Lutheran, 10 – Covina

Girls Golf (0-6, 0-2)

Laguna dropped their second Sunset Wave League match losing at Newport Harbor 222-241. Laguna scoring was not available.

Girls Tennis (3-3)

A healthy Laguna squad blasted Newport Harbor 15-3 in a Sunset League crossover match on September 30 on the Laguna Courts. Breakers outstanding singles squad swept their matches. Jessica MacCallum won all three sets at 6-0, Katelyn Smith dropped one game in her sweep, as did Sarah MacCallum. In doubles, Breakers took six of nine sets with Newport’s No. 1 ranked squad winning all three of their matches 6-4, 6-2, 6-0. The Tars are 4-6 on the year and compete in the Surf League with Huntington Beach, Corona del Mar and Los Alamitos. Breakers played Los Al on Oct. 5 and opened league play on Oct. 7 at Marina.

Boys Water Polo (9-6, 0-2)

Laguna held a rare home contest on Oct. 2 at the Laguna Community Pool where they defeated ML King from Riverside 16-7. Brady Bumgardner got the scoring off to an early start with a goal in the first 90 seconds of the game. Laguna led 7-2 after one period and never looked back against the Wolves from the Big VIII league. Will Kelly scored eight goals in three quarters of play giving him 63 scores for the season. Laguna faced Corona del Mar in a league battle on Oct. 6 then will start the second round of league play on Oct. 13 with Huntington Beach.

Breakers travel to Atherton from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16 for North-South Tournament hosted by Sacred Heart Prep. Follow at northsouth.shschools.org

TOP 10 Southern Section CIF POLL for Oct. 5:

1-Mater Dei, 2 – Newport Harbor, Huntington Beach, Harvard-Westlake (TIE) , 5 – Orange Lutheran, 6 – JSerra, 7 – Laguna Beach, Foothill (TIE) , 9 – Palos Verdes, 10 – Loyola, 11 – Los Alamitos, 12 – Santa Barbara, 13 – Oaks Christian, 14 – Mira Costa, 15 – Long Beach Wilson, 16 – Santa Margarita, 17 – Corona del Mar, 18 – Los Osos

Girls Volleyball (14-14, 2-2)

Playoff chances remain slim as Laguna just couldn’t closeout a possible win losing 23-25, 25-19, 23-25, 20-25 match to Edison (15-15) on Sept. 30 at Dugger Gym. Missing defensive ace Brooklyn Yelland (concussion protocol) Laguna had their chances but were unable to take the win. Laguna led the pivotal third set 22-21 but could not close it out. Overall, Sophie Reavis led with 21 kills, Sara Johnson had three block assists, Natalia Hagopian recorded five kills, three aces, 13 digs and 29 assists. Lucy Laughlin had 18 digs and was successful on passing 44 serve receives. Also contributing was Meg Gardner with five kills, 8 digs and two aces.

This past Tuesday, Laguna swept Corona del Mar for the second time this season 25-19, 25-23, 25-13 spoiling Senior Night at the Sea Queen gym. Sophie Reavis had 25 kills, Sydney Freeman added nine while Natalia Hagopian dished out 32 assists. It was the first time the Breakers have swept CdM twice in the same season.

Breakers must finish at least at .500 to be considered for post season. Huntington (21-5) was here on Oct. 7 and Los Alamitos closes out the regular season here on Oct. 12.

Leaders thru Oct. 1:

Kills: 342 – Reavis, 151 – Freeman, 145 – Yelland, 112 – Hagopian

Aces: 42 – Hagopian, 35 – Reavis, 32 – Freeman, 20 – Yelland, 19 – Laughlin

NET Blocks: 19.5 – Johnson, 13.5 – Reavis, 13 – Witteman,

Digs: 247 – Yelland, 175 – Reavis, 171 – Laughlin, 169 – Hagopian, 105 – Freeman, 96 – E Gardner.

Game statistics, YTD totals, and match video highlights are available on Max preps.

Looking for the latest Laguna scores, rosters, and schedules?

Go to the department website at lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/teams for the updated schedules and where the scores get posted first for all levels.