Laguna Sports Update: Breakers Basketball defeats Santa Fe Springs at home

Boys Basketball (8-0)

Breakers set an 87-year school record this past Tuesday when they easily defeated Santa Fe Springs 73-44 at Dugger Gym to open the season 8-0 for the first time ever. Against the Chiefs, Jackson Sirianni was deadly underneath with 21 points and 10 rebounds to help pace Laguna. Nolan Naess had 18 points with 12 rebounds while Chase Hall and Willie Rounaghi each added 11 points while Kai Gillies added 10 to round out the top scorers.

Last Friday, the Breakers traveled 32 miles to Los Alamitos to open the Sunset Surf League play facing the then undefeated Griffins in their gym. The 3,100 student school had a varsity squad of 18-foot tall players in sharp contrast to the Breakers who only had six players available for the evening. Nolan Naess and Jackson Sirianni made key baskets in the closing minutes as Laguna held on to defeat Los Al 47-45. Jackson finished the evening with 15 points, Naess and Chase Hall each had 12 while Willie Rounaghi hit two early three-point shots for 6 points. The teams will meet again on May 14 in Dugger Gym.

Equally impressive was Laguna’s 46-41 victory over Marina on April 21 in Dugger Gym. The Orange County ninth-ranked Vikings came into the game at 6-1 with only a 13-point loss to Mater Dei as their sole blemish. Down at halftime, Breakers outscored their visitors 16-6 in the third period led by Chase Hall. Breakers were up 45-34 with just over three minutes remaining and survived a 7-1 Marina run for the win. Hall led Laguna with 18 points, Naess had 11 for Laguna’s top scorers.

Laguna’s next league game is April 30 with Newport Harbor and will complete the first round on May 5 at Edison.

Baseball (6-6)

Breakers split their first 12 games this season with a 6-6 corrected record thru this past Wednesday. Last Saturday, Laguna traveled to Pacifica High School in Garden Grove suffering a no-hit 2-0 shut out at the hands of the host Mariners. In Wednesday’s contest, the Breakers lost 3-1 to Edison in a Sunset Conference crossover game played at Skipper Carrillo Field. The Chargers led 3-0 early as Laguna allowed seven hits and committed three errors. The Breakers are at Huntington Beach on April 29 before starting Sunset Wave League play on May 4 with three-game series Corona del Mar (11-3).

Girls Basketball (0-1, 5-8)

Laguna dropped three recent game losing 62-41 at Corona del Mar on April 22, 27-26 to Sacred Heart/Los Angeles on Saturday at Dugger Gym and 79-30 to Newport Harbor this past Tuesday in their Sunset Wave League opening contest.

Boys Soccer (1-2-0, 4-6-2)

Jackson Rodriguez scored to lift Laguna to a 1-1 tie with Fountain Valley (5-6-2) on April 21 at the Barons’ field. Breakers continued to play well on Monday blasting another Division 1 school, Los Alamitos 3-0 at the Griffins’ field.

The season and playoff hopes are on the line next week with a match on May 3 at Newport and a regular season finale on May 5 verses Marina at Guyer Field.

Girls Soccer (3-1, 5-3)

Laguna pulled off a comeback 3-2 upset of Edison on April 22 at Guyer Field. Down 2-0 Laguna received two goals from Acacia Edwards and a penalty kick from Baylor Lund. This past Tuesday, Cadence Peery, Jordan Sprague and Taylor Halvorson scored to give the Breakers a 3-0 win over Fountain Valley. The squad lost Acacia Edwards with an ankle injury—a big blow to the team. The last home game was April 29 with Newport Harbor (ranked seventh in Division 1) and the season closes out next week on May 4 at Marina (ranked # 7 in D2). The Breakers need a tie or win in either game to make the Division 2 playoffs.

Sand Volleyball

The Varsity returned to the beach this past week meeting Newport Harbor on Wednesday, April 27. Results next week.

Swimming

Breakers opened their Wave League dual meet season on April 27 at Marina – results were not made available.

Track

Both Boys and Girls squad were hammered by Fountain Valley on April 21 in a non-league dual meet. On Saturday, Mateo Bianchi won the 1600 meter race at Arcadia with a 4:11.82 mark one of the fastest times in the school’s history.

Boys Tennis (2-1, 8-3)

Breakers easily defeated Newport Harbor 12-6 on April 21 but suffered an 11-7 loss at Marina on April 26 as the squad was hobbled with injuries. They should be in 100% form when the two schools meet again on May 5 in Laguna. The Breakers are ranked fourth in this week’s Southern Section CIF Coach’s Poll for Division 2 while Marina is fourth in Division 3.

Girls Tennis (4-1, 9-4)

As expected Laguna defeated Marina 14-4 on April 22 and Edison 10-8 on April 27. The league title was decided on April 29 at Fountain Valley. A Breaker win would give Laguna their 15th league title since 2005 and the program’s 25th since Girls Tennis was moved under CIF in 1974. Breakers will be competing in Di this season where they won the title in 2005. Playoffs begin the week of May 10.

Boys Volleyball (0-2, 1-5)

Laguna dropped a competitive match to SSCIF# 4 Newport Harbor 25-20, 25-12, 25-18 on April 22 at Dugger Gym as the squad served the Tars tough recording five aces but struggled with unforced errors down the stretch. On Tuesday, they were swept by Los Alamitos in a lackluster performance 25-22, 25-14, 25-17.

Looking for the latest Laguna scores?

Go to the athletics department website at lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/teams for the updated schedules and where scores are posted first.