Laguna Sports Update: Feb. 4, 2022

Boys Basketball (11-12, 0-4)

Laguna celebrated senior night on Friday with their final home contest hosting league leading Edison (22-4, 4-0). Despite the pandemic-affected seasons, Jackson Sirianni will finish No. 7 in career games with 96 on the books after Edison last week. He passed Laguna legend Ron Lutz at the Jan. 18 Newport match and has accumulated 602 career points. The career games played record is 118 set by Charlie Rounaghi in 2015-18.

Against the Chargers, Edison jumped out to a big advantage early and the Breakers could never make up the deficit. Kai Gillies had 16 points, Sirianni had 12. Also last week in a non-league Sunset on Wednesday, Laguna took a lead late in the first quarter and never relinquish it to earn a 63-61 victory over Marina (16-9) at the Viking gym. Max Burchi had the hot hand scoring 24 with Aidan Del Col adding 14 and Jackson Sirianni 13 points in the effort.

Breakers had to sweep the final regular-season games held this week to make the Division 1 playoffs. Laguna was at Los Alamitos (19-6) on Tuesday and at Newport Harbor (15-10) on Thursday. Breakers were successful last year with the road wins at the two opponents—not an impossible task. Laguna’s Division 1 placement this season among CIF’s top 45 schools is the highest placement ever for the Breakers in the 88 seasons of the sport at the school.

Scoring statistics are posted on the Laguna Boys Basketball page at Max Preps.

Girls Basketball (16-9, 2-2)

Laguna remained in the hunt for a playoff spot with a 47-21 win over Marina (5-18, 0-4) last Thursday at Dugger Gym. Sophie Marriner led the team with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Earlier on Tuesday, Laguna lost to Corona del Mar 50-17 in a non league contest. The regular season ended this past week with a game on Monday against Edison (8-17, 2-2), and on Wednesday at Newport Harbor (17-8, 4-0). D5AA playoff will be announced on Feb. 8. The squad is still ranked No. 3 in the division For individual season and game statistics see the Laguna page at Max Preps.com.

Boys Soccer (4-10, 0-4)

The 2022 season concluded this past week with games with Newport Harbor on Monday and Huntington Beach this past Wednesday. Last week, the squad lost at Corona del Mar 3-0 and to Marina at home 2-0.

Girls Soccer (4-7-2, 1-3-0)

Laguna still is in the hunt for a playoff spot despite a 1-0 loss to Marina on Jan. 27. Breakers were at Newport Harbor on Monday and played Fountain Valley at Guyer Field this past Wednesday

Girls Water Polo (22-5, 3-2)

The 25th season of girls water polo is nearing the end of the regular season. Laguna went 3-2 at the new Elite 8 tournament held last weekend at Newport Harbor to preserve their No. 2 ranking for Girls Water Polo. On Thursday, they suffered a 7-6 loss to Foothill in the opening game as they were unable to take advantage after Cleo Washer tied the contest with a goal early in the final period. It was the third meeting with the Knights this season with the Breakers defeating them 12-8 on Dec. 21 and 8-7 at the Holiday Cup on Dec. 30. Laguna holds a 26-15 series advantage. On Friday, Laguna defeated San Marcos 13-11 for their third win over the Royals this season and extended their series edge to 21-3. San Marcos will be fighting Laguna for top honors next season.

In Friday’s afternoon match, the Breakers continued their series dominance over Trinity League champion Mater Dei with a 10-6 win. Ava Houlahan dominated the contest with three goals, three assists, and four drawn exclusions that resulted in three additional power play goals for the team. Breakers lead the all-time series 20-1.

On Saturday morning, Laguna played Newport tough and trailed 3-2 at the intermission after controlling the play for most of the first half. Laguna struggled in the third period and lost 13-7. Laguna handed Newport their only loss of the season in the Holiday Cup finals back on Dec. 30. Breakers still have the series edge at 21-13

In the Third Place game, Laguna easily beat No. 4 Orange Lutheran 12-7. Final standings: 1 – Newport, 2 – Foothill, 3 – Laguna Beach, 4 – Orange Lutheran, 5 – Mater Dei, 6 – San Marcos , 7 – Bishop’s, 8 – Carlsbad.

Also last weekend, Los Alamitos won the Southern California Championship defeating Santa Margarita 12-7 in the finals of the 24-team event played at the Woollett Aquatic Center next to Irvine High School. Laguna’s JV finished 15th. The squad lost to SSCIF No. 4 Los Alamitos 16-6, beat Mira Costa 12-9, lost to South Coast League champs No. 16 San Clemente 15-10, lost to Sunset Wave League Champions Huntington Beach 8-7, beat Murrieta Valley 14-7. A solid performance against Division 1 varsity competition despite not having a freshman and two sophomores who were playing on the Varsity (Knepper, Jones, Hensley)

SSCIF Rankings for January 31:

1 – Newport Harbor, 2 – Laguna Beach, 3 – Orange Lutheran, 4 – Los Alamitos, 5 – Foothill, 6 – Mater Dei, 7 – San Marcos, 8 – Santa Margarita, 9 – Agoura, 10 – Harvard Westlake, 11 – Oaks Christian & Long Beach Wilson, 13 – ML King, 14 – Corona del Mar, 15 – Santa Barbara, 16 – San Clemente, 17 – Dos Pueblos, 18 – Schurr, Others: Mira Costa, Redondo, Murrieta Valley, Rosary, Santiago/Corona, Huntington Beach. Playoff Brackets will be announced Feb 7 at 1PM.

Stat Leaders thru 27 games:

Goals: 54 – Ava Houlahan, 59 – Ava Knepper, 56 – Charlotte Riches

Steals: 51 – Ava Houlahan, 32 – Ava Knepper, 28 – Lauren Schneider

Assists: 37 – Ava Houlahan, 28 – Lela McCarroll, 27 – Cleo Washer, Ava Knepper and Lauren Schneider

Drawn Exclusions: 45 – Charlotte Riches, 28 – Ava Houlahan, 16 – Cleo Washer, 14 – Hannah Carver

Wrestling (0-3)

League individual finals are on Feb. 5 at Marina—results next week. League champion Corona del Mar did advance to the SSCIF Division 6 dual wrestling finals for the third consecutive year.

Looking for the latest Laguna scores, rosters, and schedules?

Go to the department website at lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/teams for the updated schedules and where the scores get posted first for all levels!