Laguna sports update: Four LBHS wrestlers advance to CIF

WRESTLING (3-2- 2nd Place Sunset Wave League)

Laguna had eight wrestlers score in the Sunset League Championships held at Edison on Feb. 3 with four individuals qualifying for the CIF individual meet.

2nd place – Senior – Jackson Lawsky 11lbs

3rd place – Senior – Barron Zepeda 120lbs

3rd place – Freshman – Sasha Walshe 120lbs

4th place – Senior – John Rivas 126lbs

CIF alternates: 5th place – Senior – Caedman Welch 144lbs, 5th place – Junior – James Kramer 165lbs

Two 6th place league placers were Senior Dylan Delmaro, 190lbs, Freshman Armen Azadozi 175lbs.

The three boys will advance to the Inland Division CIF Championships on Feb. 9 and 10 at Fountain Valley to compete against seven other leagues. The top finishers will then attend the Masters Meet in Palm Springs on Feb. 16.

Walshe will compete in the Girls Eastern Division meet at Marina High School on Feb. 17 as the top Sunset wrestlers will compete against 11 other leagues. The top finishers will advance to the Girls Master Meert on Feb. 17 at Palm Springs High School.

In last week’s CIF dual matches:

Against Indio:

Caedman Welch, Senior, of the 150-pound weight class wins by pin

James Kramer, Junior, of the 157-pound weight class wins by pin

Coby Busick, Freshman, of the 165-pound weight class wins by pin

Armen Azadzoi, Freshman, of the 175-pound weight class wins by pin

William Hanke, Junior, of the 106-pound weight class wins by pin

Jackson Lawsky, Senior, of the 113-pound weight class wins by decision

Barron Zepeda, Senior, of the 120-pound weight class wins by pin

John Rivas Henrici, Senior, of the 126-pound weight class wins by technical fall

Maximus Barrow, Senior, of the 138 pound weight class wins by pin

Against Chino:

James Kramer, Junior, 157-pound weight class, was the only victor after winning his match via pin and earning 6 points for Laguna Beach.

BOYS BASKETBALL (12-16, 1-5- 3rd Place – Tie Sunset Wave League)

The Breakers season of promise ended on another disappointing fade as the squad lost 73-72 in double overtime to Huntington Beach on Feb. 1 at Dugger Gym. Following a familiar script, the team had a lead late in the fourth period but lost the advantage, forcing the two extra periods. Five games this season were lost with single-digit deficits. The loss to Huntington snapped a nine-game winning streak against the Oilers, who had last beaten Laguna in 2017.

In this contest, Dylan McEachern had 23 points, Sam Burchi 17 points and Jack Halvorson 16. For the season, McEachern ended with 590 points scored – sixth best in 90 basketball seasons. Dylan’s 21.1 season scoring average ranks eleventh all-time- just behind Clyde Cook (1953).

GIRLS BASKETBALL (7-21, 1-5 – 3rd Place – Tie Sunset Wave League)

The season concluded on Jan. 31 with another close loss, this time to Marina 43-32, as the Breakers could not catch the Vikings (6-0, 19-8). Individual game statistics were not available.

BOYS SOCCER (7-12-1, 4-2-0 – 2nd Place Sunset Wave League)

Julian Reichel scored to lift Laguna to a 1-0 victory over Fountain Valley on Jan. 31 at the Baron’s field and send the Breakers to the playoffs for only the second time in the past seven seasons. Laguna finished with their best league record in ten years and just missed out on a share of the conference title with Huntington (4-1-1).

Breakers opened their D-5 playoff run at Crean Lutheran (12-4-3) this past Wednesday, and a win would have them either hosting Fairmont Prep (13-1) or playing at Foothill Tech (6-6-3) on Friday, Feb. 9.

Based on common opponents, the Crean-Laguna match is a tossup. Coach Andy Thomas is 15-4-1 in the playoffs with three titles.

2024 Scoring Leaders: 10 – Julian Reichel, 7 – Max Garner, Jax Hutcheon, 3 – Dylan Petrie-Norris

GIRLS SOCCER (9-7-2, 2-3-1 – 3rd Place Sunset Wave League)

Hayes Frith scored twice, and Sanae Mitsuka added a score as Laguna defeated Fountain Valley 3-0 on Jan. 31 at Laguna to conclude the 2024 season. Laguna’s CIF Division had 35 automatic qualifying teams, so no at-large slots were available this year. The team’s overall record under rookie coach Max Woodruff was the best in seven seasons and the squad also won their Best of the West tournament division. Final Season Scoring Leaders: 3 Goals: Sydney Ford, Hayes Frith, Sanae Mitsuka

GIRLS WATER POLO (16-11, 5-1 – Sunset Surf Co-Champions)

Breakers opened the top Open Division playoffs on Thursday, Feb. 8 at the Monarch’s pool. If the Breakers win, the semifinals will be next Wednesday, Feb. 14, against either Oaks Christian or Foothill, and the team will also qualify for the State Regionals on Tuesday, Feb. 20. Breakers are 59-17 in 24 years of section playoffs and 10-3 in the State Regionals. The squad has won seven section titles and two State regional titles in the program’s history.

SPRING SPORTS START NEXT WEEK

The Spring season is starting next week, and the Breakers will compete in eight varsity sports, including two co-ed teams.

Baseball: Newport Elks Tournament opens at Trabuco Hills on Feb. 13. First home game is Thursday, Feb. 15 against Esperanza.

Boys Golf: Squad opens at El Toro on Feb. 26.

Girls Lacrosse: Competition starts on Feb. 13 with Irvine and Feb. 15 at Tesoro.

Girls Beach Volleyball: The Breakers open at Crean Lutheran on Feb. 13 and will host Aliso Niguel on Main Beach Thursday, Feb. 15, in the afternoon.

Swimming & Diving: Dual meets start in March.

Boys Tennis: Season opens next week with Tesoro on Feb. 13 and Sage Hill on Thursday Feb. 15.

Track & Field: Competition begins in March with the annual Trophy meet set for March 15-16 on Hulst Oval.

Boys Volleyball: The season opens at the Portola Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Softball and Boys Lacrosse will not compete at the varsity level.

Have a note/question on Laguna sports/correction/update? E-mail Frank at [email protected].

Looking for the 2023-24 High School schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.