Laguna Sports Update: Week of Dec. 22

BOYS BASKETBALL (8-5)

Laguna lost a pair of games where they had a chance for victory but could not finish with the win against talented opponents. On Dec. 13, they dropped a 56-44 game to San Clemente (11-4) at the Triton Gym, with Dylan McEachern scoring 16 and Jack Halvorson adding 15 points. Laguna trailed by one point in the closing seconds of the third quarter but could not get any closer. On Friday, Dec. 15, at Dugger Gym, the Breakers tied the game at 42 late in the final period on a three-point shot by McEachern but could not finish in the final minute, losing 48-43. McEachern had 14 points, Mack Thompson added 13 points, and Sam Burchi had 11 rebounds in the effort.

Up next: Breakers played at Dana Hills (9-4) on Dec. 21 and then will play next week in the Coast Classic at Estancia. The next home game is Friday, Jan. 5, with Edison at 7 p.m. at Dugger Gym.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (4-8)

Kate Cheng scored 17 points to lead Laguna past host University 35-24 on Dec. 13 at the Trojan’s Gym. On Dec. 18, Laguna opened their play in the Ocean View tournament with a 48-27 victory over Norco with 16 points from Lily Alvardo and 11 from Alex Grombchevsky. Alvarado also had 10 rebounds, and Elaina Seybold had 11 to support the effort. In the second round, Wave league rival Marina won 49-31 despite 19 points from Kate Cheng. The Sunset Conference run opens on Jan. 4 at Los Alamitos.

BOYS SOCCER (2-6-1)

Breakers defeated Tesoro 4-2 on Dec. 15 at Guyer Field but dropped a 5-1 match at Dana Hills on Dec. 18. Laguna met El Modena on Dec. 20 and then are off until Jan. 3 when they host Los Alamitos (3-5-0).

GIRLS SOCCER (7-1)

With three more wins, coach Max Woodruff’s squad continues to be the winter sport’s surprise. This past Saturday, they completed a sweep of their Best of the West tournament division, defeating Royal/Simi Valley 2-1 off goals by Taylor Smith and Sane Mitsuka, then shocked host Laguna Hills (8-0-1) with their first loss with a 1-0 win by a goal from Sydney Ford. This past Tuesday, Laguna defeated Dana Hills 2-1 at the Dolphin’s field with scores by Caroline Talarico and Lindsay Martin.

Laguna is off until Jan. 4, when they visit Marina (2-6-2) for the beginning of the 10-match Sunset Conference play. Breakers are in the Wave League for their final Sunset season with Corona del Mar (8-1-1), Edison (4-3-1) and Fountain Valley (6-4-0). The Breakers will play single games with Marina, Los Alamitos, Huntington Beach and Newport Harbor. The next home contest is Saturday, Jan. 6, with Newport (7-3-1).

GIRLS WATER POLO (3-4, 0-1)

Breakers honored their seniors on Thursday, Dec. 14, with a 19-6 thrashing of Huntington Beach in their final home game of the season. Breakers will be on the road or in a neutral site for the remaining season games due to the size of the local pool. All the seniors were key in the win, with Emerson Hensley scoring four goals, two assists and a steal, Claire Turner with five goals and three assists, Isabella Sarkis with five assists and two steals, Ava Knepper with four goals and a steal, and Sophie Colliday with two assists and a steal.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, the Breakers could not hold off Oaks Christian, who rallied for an 11-10 upset win over Laguna at the Westlake Village school’s pool. Ava Knepper scored four goals, Kara Carver and Presley Jones each scored twice, and single scores from Claire Turner and Emerson Hensley. The officiating was somewhat uneven, allowing for the home team’s comeback.

Laguna is off until Dec. 29, when they will play in the 27th Bill Barnett Holiday Cup, which will feature all the top teams.

WRESTLING (1-0)

The Breakers travel to league-favorite Marina for a match on Jan. 10.

Have a note/question on Laguna sports/correction/update? E-mail Frank at [email protected]. Looking for the 2023-24 High School schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.