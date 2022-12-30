Laguna Sports Update: Week of Dec. 30

Laguna Sports Update

BOYS BASKETBALL (4-11)

The Breakers saw another opportunity slip away as they dropped a 64-57 contest at Dana Hills on Dec. 22. The Breakers shot well but could not get the stops when they needed them in the narrow loss. Jack Halvorson led the squad with 19 points, with Ashton Azadian adding 11 points and team leading eight rebounds. The Dolphins lead the series 28-20.

This past Tuesday, The Breakers opened the Tustin tournament with a 46-44 loss to the host Tillers in the sixty-seventh meeting between the two schools. The Breakers completed the 2022 portion of their schedule with tournament games on Dec. 27, 28 and 29.

The Sunset Conference play begins in January with a pair of non-league crossover contests with the Surf League. Laguna travels to Fountain Valley on Jan. 4 and to Edison on Jan. 6. The Sunset Wave League play begins with Corona del Mar on Jan. 11 in Dugger Gym.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (14-2)

Laguna is off until Jan. 3, when they travel to Corona del Mar for a Sunset crossover contest with the Sea Queens. Laguna will host Los Alamitos in another non-league crossover game on Jan. 5, travel to Jurupa Valley on Jan. 6 and to Knight (Palmdale) on Jan. 7. Next home contest is the league opener on Jan. 10 with Marina (6-6). The Sunset Wave League will be very competitive, with Edison (7-7) and Huntington Beach (5-8) competing with the Vikings and Laguna for the crown. Laguna has won only a single league title (2016) since Girls Basketball came under the SSCIF administration in 1975.

Stat Leader:

Points – Sophie Marriner 242, Rebounds – Marriner 194, Assists – Marriner 38. 3-Point Shots – Kenna Rudolph 31.

BOYS SOCCER (4-4-0)

Laguna is off until January and will start their Sunset Conference portion of the schedule with two crossover non-league contests hosting Edison (5-1-2) on Jan. 4 and a match at Los Alamitos on Jan. 6.

GIRLS SOCCER (3-5-2)

The Breakers begin 2023 play on Jan. 3, hosting Huntington Beach (9-2) and Edison (4-3-3) on Jan. 5, both non-league Sunset crossover matches. Sunset Wave League play begins on Jan. 10 with Corona del Mar (9-0-1) at Guyer Field.

GIRLS WATER POLO (3-1)

Breakers are seeded #2 in the 26th Bill Barnett Holiday Cup, named in honor of the legendary late Olympic coach and Laguna resident. Laguna opened play on Thursday morning, Dec. 29, facing Edison at the Newport pool. Crunch time will be on Friday, when the Breakers should face either host Newport Harbor or San Marcos in the morning semifinal contest.

The other half of the bracket has Orange Lutheran, Mater Dei, Foothill, Corona del Mar, and Los Alamitos among the eight teams. Laguna has not lost a Holiday Cup game since 2013 and is currently on a 32-game win streak in this event but will be seriously challenged this season as any of the top eight teams could run the table.

The team’s 2023 play begins on Jan. 5 at Foothill, followed by an actual home game on Jan. 6 against Martin Luther King at the Laguna Community Pool. The league play starts on Jan. 11 at Newport Harbor.

Looking for the 2022-23 High School schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.