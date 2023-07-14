Laguna Sports Update: Week of July 14

SUMMER NOTES:

Girls Water Polo

Outgoing coach Claire Sonne is running the summer program as the players prepare for USA Water Polo Junior Olympics later this month in Irvine. The varsity team finished third at the Newport Invite last weekend, not quite at 100 percent. They defeated San Marcos, San Diego Shore (Bishops) and Newport Harbor but lost to Foothill 13-12 after holding an 8-4 lead at one point. Overall, in looking ahead, Orange Lutheran remains the team to beat in 2024.

Boys Water Polo

Breaker varsity participated in the 2023 California State HS Water Polo Championships last weekend, going 3-3 for the three-day event. On Friday, at Beckman, Laguna defeated Clovis North 16-5 and St Francis/MV 16-14. Saturday at Foothill, they lost to Sacred Heart/Atherton 10-9 and to the host Knights 9-8. On Sunday at Beckman, they defeated Menlo 18-9 but lost to Davis 11-7.

Basketball

Coach Soobzokov has a few injuries on the boys side and is playing the younger players to fill in the team. The girls continue to progress, learning a new system.

Laguna Beach High School Athletics Summer Camps – Click on this link.

Looking for the 2023-24 High School statistics, schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website. Got a Summer sports note? You can reach Frank at [email protected].