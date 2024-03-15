Laguna Sports Update: Week of March 15

SPRING SPORTS UPDATE

BASEBALL (6-5)

Laguna dropped a pair of non-league games, losing 1-0 last Friday, March 8, giving up the lone run in the top of the seventh inning against Huntington Beach (6-2). Becker Sybirski took the loss in the pitcher’s duel.

On Monday at El Modena, Laguna lost 7-1 as the Vanguards (7-4) scored early to take control of the contest. Noah Neufeld went 3 for 3 in the game.

This past week, they were at Edison and Los Alamitos in non-league contests, and the squad is home next on March 20 with Fountain Valley. League play begins on March 29 at Marina (4-3). Other league games will be with Corona del Mar (6-3) and Newport Harbor (3-5) all scheduled in April.

Statistical Leaders through 11 games:

Batting Average: .375 Noah Neufeld

Hits: 12 – Neufeld

Doubles: 3 – Dylan Yencho & Lucien Reed

Runs scored: 5 – Lincoln Adams and Becker Sybirski

RBIs: 6 – Neufeld

Innings Pitch: 26.1 – Sybirski

ERA: 0.00 – Branson Wade (21.2 innings)

Strikeouts: 29 – Sybirski

BOYS GOLF (3-2)

Laguna lost to Aliso Niguel 202—213 on Wednesday, March 6 at Aliso Viejo County Club. Austyn Le from Aliso Niguel earned match medalist honors, shooting a one-under-par score of 34. Kiyan Arshadi lead the way for Laguna, posting a 38 score. Additional scores for the Breakers include Josh Bellisime 39; Chase Tyson 41; Luke Bo 47; Ranen Seeck 48 and Hudson Mills 49.

GIRLS LACROSSE (7-0)

Breakers picked up two more wins with a forfeit win over Laguna Hills on March 7 and an 18-3 romp at Capistrano Valley on Tuesday, March 12. As Coach Storke reported – paced by Tess Smialowicz’s eight ground balls and four goals, Laguna cruised to victory over an overmatched Capo Valley squad. Ruby Samson 4 Goals, Tessa D’Amico 3 goals, Piper Halpern 3 goals, Kate Storke, Georgia White, Julia Winton, Po Andringa, and Cailin Mulvaney with one goal each rounded out Laguna’s scoring. Stella Hendricks posted an outstanding 66% save percentage.

Laguna is now 7-0 to start the season and faces SSCIF D-3 champs Huntington Beach on March 13 to start league play.

GIRLS BEACH VOLLEYBALL (0-3, 2-5)

The Breakers dropped their second league match, a 5-0 loss to Edison at Laguna on March 7, with three of the five pairs going to three sets in the close loss. This past Tuesday, they lost at Seal Beach to Los Alamitos. Newport, Edison and Los Al are all tied at 2-1 after round one of league play.

Match #6 – vs Edison on March 7 at Main Beach – Lost 5-0

#1 Arielle Tavey/Hannah Miller – lost 0-2

#2 Sienna Lee, Kaia Gamber – lost 0-2

#3 Layla Kollock/Savannah Farris – lost 1-2

#4 Elle Jumani/Zoey Bond – lost 1-2

#5 Aubrey Anderson /Sienna Brown – lost 1-2 swimming

Match #7 vs Los Alamitos on March 12 at Seal Beach – loss 5-0

#1 Sienna Lee, Kaia Gamber – lost 0-2

#2 Arielle Tavey/Hannah Miller – lost 0-2

#3 Layla Kollock/Savannah Farris – lost 1-2

#4 Elle Jumani/Zoey Bond – lost 0-2

#5 Maddie Rootlieb /Sienna Brown – lost 0-2

SWIMMING

Laguna dropped a non-league dual meet with Los Alamitos held at the Laguna Community Pool. The boys lost 115-29 and the girls 109-37. The only winner was Ava Knepper on the girl’s team, taking the 50 free in 24.77 and the 100 free in 53.07.

Laguna will host Newport on March 19 in a non-league meet and will host Edison to open Sunset Wave League play on March 26.

BOYS TENNIS (0-5)

The Breakers lost 14-4 to a talented Edison squad (9-1) in a match played this past Tuesday on the local courts. Luke Jolley swept his singles sets 6-1, 6-0, 6-1 with Laguna’s other set win coming in doubles 6-3 with a win by the team of Owen Britt/Sabastian Lambrinos.

TRACK & FIELD: Trophy Meet is this weekend:

Friday, March 15 (Field Events) and Saturday, March 16 (Track).

The Laguna tradition includes the featured race is the Eric Hulst 3200 Meter Run. Website: www.trophyinvitational.com

BOYS VOLLEYBALL (3-5)

Laguna suffered their worst match loss in the 21 years of the rally scoring format with a 25-11, 25-12, 25-11 defeat at the hands of D-1 #4

Huntington Beach last Thursday, March 7 at Dugger Gym. The previous record was only 35 points scored at Corona del Mar on April 28, 2021. The home game record had been 47 points scored against Huntington Beach back in 2006, with Thursday’s loss easily erasing that mark.

The day before, the squad lost to D3 #5 ranked J Serra 25-23, 25-23, 25-21 at the Lion’s gym. In the first two sets, Laguna held leads of 22-19 and 23-19 but could not finish the sets for a win. Kai Patcher had 14 kills, while Laird Garcia added 11 kills, a solo block and four block assists. Garcia also led the team in defense with 14 digs – remarkable for a middle blocker.

Statistical Leaders after eight matches:

Kills: 68 – Kai Patchell, 47 – Laird Garcia,

31 – Ryan Halloran

Hit %: .457 – Laird Garcia

Net Blocks: 8 – Kai Fong, 7.5 – Laird Garcia

Digs: 48 – Kai Patchell, 31 – Laird Garcia

Serving: Aces: 9 – Garcia & Patchell,

Serve % – Silas Richland

94.7%, Rotation Points: 34 – Silas Richland

This past week, the Breakers had a non-league match at Edison on March 13 and opened league play at Los Alamitos on March 15.

Next week, the Breakers are at Marina on March 20 and will host Fountain Valley (16-1) on March 22.

Have a note/question on Laguna sports/correction/update? E-mail Frank at [email protected]. Looking for the 2023-24 High School schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.