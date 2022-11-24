Laguna Sports Update: Week of Nov. 25

After a sixty-year drought, Laguna Beach Breakers (10-3) finally won a semifinal playoff game last Friday against Norte Vista at home Nov. 18 at Guyer Field. The team travels to Diamond Bar this Saturday to try and bring home their first title since 1946 when they take on Diamond Bar High School (12-1) at the Brahmas Stadium, located just off the 57 Freeway. The game starts at 7 p.m.

Last Friday night at Guyer Field, the Breakers rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Norte Vista (Riverside) 42-35 in an exciting contest in front of a large crowd.

Breakers set the tempo on their first possession as Jackson Kollock hit Sam Garwal for a 46-yard score on the fourth play of the game. The Braves looked like they were going to even the score by going 76 yards, mainly on runs by Damarion Richardson, before Micah Chavez forced a fumble on a sure TYD run that caused the bounding ball to roll through the endzone for a touchback. The two teams then traded scoring drives for the remainder of the first half, with Laguna holding a slim 27-21 edge at the intermission. The Breakers had an extra point blocked on their third score early in the second quarter.

In the second half, Norte Vista started with a big 33-yard kickoff return and then proceeded to march 59 yards in 11 time-consuming plays to take a 28-27 lead.

Laguna looked like they were going to continue to match the scoring, but the Breakers could not execute plays when they needed to and were finally forced to punt from the mid-field. Freshman Hudson Mills made his first varsity punt, a 37-yard gem to the Norte Vista four-yard line. For the first time in the game, the Breaker defense slammed the running game down, forcing the visitors to punt as the quarter ended. The big players on the defensive stand included Sam Garwall, Myles Freeman, and Jeremy Kanter.

Laguna started the final period from the Norte Vista 45-yard line and, in two plays, retook the lead on a Kollock to Nick Rogers play that was all Rogers for the 30-yard reception run. Laguna then pulled off a two-point conversion with a pass to wide-open Brock Donaldson for the points.

Laguna’s defense completely stopped the Braves on their next series with Myles Freeman on a run for no gain, followed by a short run that Jeremy Kanter and Marcus Heins ended for only 3 yards. The third-down play was a poorly thrown pass that went harmlessly out-of-bounds well above the player’s heads. Laguna then went six plays for another score and a 14-point lead.

Norte Vista was not a quick score offense, and their ensuing 10-play drive left only two minutes left in the contest after their score. A questionable interpretation by the officials gave the visitors two tries at an on-side kick – both bouncing out-of-bounds, and Laguna was easily able to run out the clock off the now demoralized opponent.

Laguna FOOTBALL CIF History

Football has been a part of Laguna athletics since 1934. The first team competed as a junior varsity squad but still played three varsity games. The initial uniforms were white jerseys, khaki pants, shoulder pads, black and tan headgear. The team used no nickname for the 1934 season ‐ “Breakers” was adopted on Dec. 7, 1934, and was used for the inaugural varsity season in 1935. The mascot then switched to “Artists” on Jun. 4, 1936, and was used for 66 seasons until returning to the Breaker moniker for the 2002‐03 term. From the 1960s through 2015, football playoffs were based on “league equity” evaluation rather than school enrollment. From 2016 through 2019, past season computer ratings were used for division placement. No playoffs were held in 2020, and actual results from the current season ratings were used beginning in 2021. In the Southern Section, 216 of the 372 teams made the playoffs. Most of the schools from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties now participate in the Central Section with the San Joaquin Valley schools.

1946 CHAMPIONS Lower Div ‐ Central W 2, L 0 d. Corona 15‐6, d. Barstow 20‐0

1952 FINALS Lower Div – Southern W 1, L 1 d. Chula Vista 19‐0, bye – Fallbrook dropped out, lost to Brawley 20‐7

1962 FINALS A W 2, L 1 d. Hemet 14‐13, d. Santa Clara 34‐14, lost to Brea‐Olinda 32‐7

2022 TBD Division 9 W 3, L 0 d. West 24-21, La Quinta/LQ 41-16, Norte Vista 42-35

CROSS COUNTRY

Girls Finish Eighth at CIF

Laguna’s 19th consecutive trip to the SSCIF D-4 finals concluded with a hard-fought eighth place finish last Saturday morning at Mt San Antonio College. Breakers were in a very competitive division this year, with the top seven schools clearly above the rest of the competing teams. Junipero Serra won the division, followed by Oaks Christian, La Canada, Palos Verdes, South Pasadena, Bishop Amat, and Harvard Westlake. Cross County divisions are based on enrollment for schools between 601 and 1520 students. Only the top seven advance to State next week.

The top runners for the Breakers were Yolo Javier followed by Sydney Sydney, Anoua Carrie, Brighton Welch, and Karina Pitz. The good news is that all should return for next season.

For cross-country information, visit www.lbxc.org for the girls’ team and www.lagunabeachcrosscountry.com for the boys’ team.

WINTER SPORTS

BOYS BASKETBALL (2-2)

Under new coach, Ruslan Soobzokov, The Laguna Boys team completed their initial tournament of the season and moved on to the Marina Feast Week games this past Monday and Tuesday and will compete in

the Portola tournament next week. This Friday, the Breakers will face

Artesia in a showcase event at Edison High School featuring a number of high school games at one site.

In last week’s Jim Harris Tournament at Ocean View High School, Breakers defeated old league rival Valencia/Placentia 66-44 on Nov. 16, behind 12 three-point baskets with four each by Ryan Cheng and Jack Halvorson. Halvorson finished with 16 points, followed by 12 for Cheng and 11 from Ashton Azadian, who also had 14 rebounds.

It was Laguna’s 74th meeting with the Tigers dating back to 1935. The following day Laguna lost in the Consolation Semifinals to Portola 79-62, with the Bulldogs using a big third quarter to pull away from the Breakers. Sam Burchi was the top scorer for Laguna with 12 points.

On Nov. 19, the tournament concluded with Laguna facing another long-time rival with the 81st meeting between the Breakers and Brea-Olinda. Laguna was known as the Breakers the first time the two schools met in 1935, but unlike that meeting, Laguna crushed the Wildcats 67-41 this time around. Azadian had 16 points and 16 rebounds, Halvorson had 15 points and Cheng 12 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (2-0)

Sophie Marriner scored 16 points, and Elaina Seybold added 11 as Laguna easily defeated Magnolia 48-29 on Nov. 17 at Dugger Gym. Laguna faced Costa Mesa on Tuesday at home this past week and will return the favor next Tuesday at Costa Mesa. It will be the 74th and 75th all-time games with their former league rivals.

GIRLS SOCCER (0-1)

Laguna opened their 42nd varsity season with a tough 4-1 loss to Junipero Serra at the Lions field. Lindsay Martin scored the lone goal for the Breakers. Coach Ben Helm is now in his sixth season guiding the Breakers, who have finished second the past four Sunset

Wave League campaigns. Laguna returns to action on Nov. 29 when they host Dana Hills at Guyer Field. The match starts at 6:15 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Andy Thomas returns for his fourth season since returning to Laguna when the team took on St Margaret’s this past Monday at the Tartan’s field. Laguna will open home play this Wednesday, Nov. 30, against Tarbut’V Torah at 6 p.m. on Guyer Field.

GIRLS WATER POLO

The season opens with a road trip to San Marcos in Santa Barbara on Dec. 2 as Laguna will take on the Royals, expected to be one of the top 5 teams in California this season. The following day Laguna will travel to Studio City to play Harvard-Westlake at the Wolverine’s pool. Laguna will actually have a home game at the Laguna Community Pool on Dec. 6 at 4 p.m., against San Clemente.

Since Girls Water Polo became an official CIF sport in the 1990s, Laguna has emerged as the most dominate program in Southern California with a 583-151 all-time record.

Looking for the 2022-23 High School schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.