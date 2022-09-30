Laguna Sports Update week of Sept. 30

By Frank Aronoff | LB Indy

CROSS COUNTRY

Upcoming varsity meets: Oct. 7 and 8 at Clovis, Friday, Oct. 14 at Orange County Championships, Saturday Oct. 29 at Sunset Wave League Meet. Rankings: Girls XCC is #10 in the SSCIF D-4 poll this week. For more information, see www.lbxc.org for the girls and www.lagunabeachcrosscountry.com for the boys’ squad.

FOOTBALL (3-3)

Breakers Easily Defeat Lakeside, 27-14

In a rapid game that limited the number of plays for each team, Laguna controlled the tempo and easily beat the Sunbelt League squad (2-4) on their home field in Lake Elsinore. Breakers held the Lancers to three plays forcing a punt on the initial possession, then drove 77 yards in 12 plays to score the first points on an Ethan Das to Ryner Swanson tight end play. Nicholas Vidaurri Tucker kicked the extra point substituting for Jackson Rodriguez. Lakeside went nowhere on their second try from scrimmage and were forced to punt again, giving Laguna the ball mid-field. Breakers scored in six plays opening the second quarter with a Das to Aiden Mulkay pass play for the points. A low snap prevented the point after, and it was 13-0.

At this point, Lakeside showed life driving 63 yards in 11 plays on the ground to score. Their kick for the extra point failed. After holding Laguna on a short possession, Lakeside again moved the ball down to the Breaker 17 yard-line but failed to go further after four plays did not even earn one yard.

Laguna opened the second half with an eleven-play drive for their third score, then frustrated Lakeside defensively on an 11-play possession that consumed the balance of the quarter but never advanced beyond Laguna’s 37-yard line.

Laguna then went 63 yards in eight plays for their final points. Lakeside’s final score came in the closing seconds of the contest.

Game #6 at Lakeside

Individual Statistics

Rushing: Rogers 21-88, Kanter 2-1

Passing: Ethan Das: 18-13-0 130 yards 3 TDs

Receiving: Swanson 4-14, Mulkay 2-27, Rodriguez 3-49, Rogers 1-(3), Freeman 3-43

Kick-off Returns: Mulkay 1-13

Punting: Rodriguez 1-34

Coming up: The seventh meeting between Segerstrom and Laguna will kick off tomorrow as Laguna will be celebrating their 66th Homecoming game. The Jaguars are having a rough start and are 1-5 on the season. With the all-time series tied at three each, the Breakers are listed as slight favorites for this game on CalPreps.com.

GIRLS GOLF (1-1, 3-5)

Breakers lost to Huntington Beach 223-161 on Sept. 22 at Ben Browns and against Newport Harbor 259-223 on Sept. 27 at Mesa Linda in Costa Mesa. Laguna faced Marina on Sept. 29 at Ben Browns and will travel to Corona del Mar on Oct. 4.

BOYS SAND VOLLEYBALL (1-2)

Newport Harbor swept the Breakers on Sept. 21 on the Main Beach courts. This past Tuesday:

Sept. 27 vs Mater Dei at Newland Street Courts (Lost 2-5)

# 1 Jake Mauro/Logan Ribarich lost 16-21, 21-19, 11-15

# 2 Ryan Halloran/Ryan Laughlin lost 16-21, 16-21

# 3 Kai Patchell/Lucas McKibben won 15-21, 21-17, 15-12

# 4 Ben Rowan/Parker Gapp lost 15-21, 16-21

# 5 Dylan Siriani/Chase Bryan won 21-17, 22-20

4-Man Ribarich/Mauro/Patchell/McKibben lost 16-25

Laguna junior varsity won 7-0

Next week: Crean Lutheran on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Main Beach

GIRLS TENNIS (0-0, 1-7)

Laguna lost at Edison on Sept. 27, falling in games 80/74 after tying in sets 9-9. In Singles play, Kendyl Beresford swept 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 and Izzy Lobosco won 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 to lead the Breaker effort. Laguna lost to Los Alamitos 15-3 on Sept. 22. Laguna hosts Fountain Valley on Oct. 4 and begins league play on Oct. 6 with Newport.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL (14-16, 0-3)

Laguna continues to struggle in fielding a full squad for every match for various reasons. Last week, the Breakers lost another tough Sunset Surf contest losing to Los Alamitos (19-6, 2-1) 18-25, 25-20, 25-21, 20-25, 9-15 in Dugger Gym on Sept. 21. Eva Travis recorded 34 kills and Kyra Zaengle had 15 kills, 17 digs and five aces. Laguna also recorded ten net blocks in the match. The following day, the squad won their pool matches at the Santiago/Corona tournament at Roosevelt High School in Eastvale defeated Paloma Valley 25-15, 25-10, Kaiser 16-25, 25-18, 15-8, and Cajon 25-20, 25-10. The highlight was Kyra Zaengle’s serving with nine aces against Cajon. Overall, Zaengle led the attack in pool play with 28 kills, 12 aces and 21 digs.

On Saturday, a depleted squad, missing most of their hitters, lost to Yucaipa and Santa Margarita in the playoffs held at Santiago/Corona’s gym. Brooklyn Yelland, normally the libero, was the day’s kill leader with 15. Meg Gardner had 7 kills, 3 aces and 11 digs.

This past Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Breakers easily swept Fountain Valley 25-9, 25-18, 25-22. Hannah Tyus led in kills with 10, Sadie Holmes had 7 aces and Morgan Saunders 5 during strong serving runs. Morgan dished out 17 assists, Hayes Frith 5 and Grace Christian 4 with nine different players recording kills. Oct. 4 is the final home game as Laguna will host Huntington Beach (23-3, 2-1) in league play. Match will start at about 5:30 p.m. in Dugger Gym.

Boys Water Polo (12-5)

Breakers Capture Villa Park Title

Laguna went 5-0 and captured the Villa Park Classic matching the success of the 2019 squad that did the same. The Breaker’s toughest game was the 12-6 victory over Punahou. Laguna had previously competed in this tournament from 1992 through 2007, only reaching the finals once – a 9-4 loss to Villa Park in 1996.

Against the Hawaiian squad, Laguna jumped out to an early 4-0 lead and were never pressured. Coleman Judd scored three goals, with two each from Cade Anderton, Diego Audebert, and Eli Taub. Laguna beat Valley View 20-8, San Marcos 17-8 University 18-8 before facing Punahou. The finals were not as dramatic as Laguna easily blew out SSCIF D2 #1 San Clemente 15-5. Diego Audebert was named the tournament MVP.

Last Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Breakers were thrashed in the Sunset Surf league opening contest losing at Newport Harbor 20-6. The Tars are the league favorites this season, followed by Huntington, then Los Alamitos. Laguna will need a strong team effort to get a league win this year.

In the South Coast Tournament on Sept. 15 to 17, Laguna finished eleventh with a 10-7 win over Alta Loma followed by a 15-5 loss to Mater Dei on Thursday. A Friday 12-9 win over No Cal’s Campolindo was followed on Saturday morning with a tough 12-10 loss to Huntington Beach at the Corona del Mar pool. The final game was an 11-8 win over Foothill.

Up next: Laguna faced Los Alamitos on Sept. 28 and will face Huntington on Oct. 5. Both contests at the full-size pool at Los Alamitos High School. Laguna has no home league contests due to the undersized local pool.

SSCIF D-1 Poll for Sept. 26:

1 – JSerra, 2 – Mater Dei, 3 – Newport Harbor, 4 – Harvard-Westlake, 5 – Loyola, 6 – Huntington Beach, 7 – Los Alamitos, 8 – Oaks Christian, 9 – Laguna Beach, 10 – Foothill, Santa Margarita, Corona del Mar (Tie)

Alumni Notes

Tennis – Sarah MacCallum ’22, who won the 2018, 2020 league singles titles and the 2019 and 2021 doubles titles is playing for Cal Poly this season. MacCallum was also part of the 2019 CIF Doubles championship team.

Soccer – Blake Turner is a senior playing for Columbia in the Ivy League while her sister Reilyn Turner is a junior starting for #1 UCLA. Reilyn was league MVP in 2018 and 2019 and twice was an all-CIF selection for the Breakers.

Water Polo – Will Kelly ’22 has seen play time for #1 ranked California this season and has scored six goals so far for the Bears.

Do you have note on a former Breaker athlete? Please submit to Frank Aronoff at [email protected].

Looking for the 2022-23 schedules and scores? Football, girls volleyball, and water polo scores and rosters can be found on the Max Preps website.