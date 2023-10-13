Lagunans Come Together for City Wide Day of Service

Love Laguna Beach hosted its second annual volunteer day of service last Saturday, Oct. 7 with a kick-off event from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Susi Q Center. Coffee and refreshments were served while organizers gathered project leaders and volunteers for a big send-off.

Laguna Beach residents gather in front of the Susi Q to prepare for Love Laguna Beaches’ second annual day of service on Saturday, Oct. 7. Volunteers had a variety of service projects to choose from beach clean-ups to food pantry sorting. Photo/Jim Collins

The annual event’s goal is to provide project opportunities scattered all around Laguna Beach for people of all ages to participate and make a difference. No other event is designed to collectively bring people together like Love Laguna Beach.

Volunteers paint the Waymakers Laguna Beach Youth Shelter fence as part of Love Laguna Beach day of service. Photo/Jim Collins

Some of this year’s projects included Aliso and Main Beach cleanup, clothing drive, Laguna Beach Food Pantry sorting and more. Volunteer projects around town took place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more about the organization and the volunteer projects, visit lovelagunabeach.org.

