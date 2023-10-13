New Orleans Music Legend Visits Laguna Beach

Wendell Brunious, the musical director for the legendary Preservation Hall in New Orleans, and his family visited Laguna Beach to speak with community members and students about New Orleans music’s history and cultural significance earlier this month.

Laguna Beach nonprofit Music History Hall Foundation hosted the esteemed musician and culture bearer for a sold-out event on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach, where more than 140 community members were regaled to a performance and educational storytelling by Wendell and Caroline Brunious about the history and importance of New Orleans music.

On Thursday, Oct. 5, Wendell and Caroline Brunious inspired more than 300 students at Top of the World Elementary School to expand their musical knowledge and explore different genres of American music by demonstrating call-and-response and the unique rhythms of New Orleans jazz.

Laguna local Patti Compton, Music History Hall Foundation president and host of the radio show Play Something Sweet on KX FM 104.7, hosted Wendell and Caroline Brunious in-studio on Thursday, Oct. 5, for a two-hour discussion about New Orleans music’s history and cultural significance. The podcast is available at www.kxfmradio.org/shows/play-something-sweet.

Brunious’ visit was sponsored by the Music History Hall Foundation, a new nonprofit dedicated to the preservation of American music by exploring cultural history through music and expanding cultural knowledge and music appreciation.

To learn more about the mission of Music History Hall Foundation, visit www.musichistoryhall.org.