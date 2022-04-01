LAM to host Laguna-based refugee at fundraiser for Ukrainian Red Cross

Laguna Art Museum will host a fundraiser benefitting the Ukrainian Red Cross from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on April 5.

Nadiia, a Ukrainian woman who fled Kyiv with her eight-year-old son and has been sheltered by a book club of Laguna Beach mothers, will speak about her experience as a refugee and rebuilding her life in the United States.

Museum executive director Julie Lee Perlin, Barbara and Greg MacGillivray, and Kora Kroep are the event’s organizers and aim to raise $100,000, which will be channeled to the Ukrainian humanitarian mission via the International Committee of the Red Cross. Individual tickets are $500 to $1,000 per person.

All proceeds will benefit the International Red Cross and the event’s costs have been underwritten by sponsors. Wine was donated by Laguna Wine Gallery.

Iryna Krechkovsky, a violinist and co-founder of Chamber Music OC, and singer Asya Gorska are donating their musical talents.

The Laguna Beach Community Foundation has stepped up to steward the tax-deductible donations. The nonprofit has historically funded local philanthropic endeavors, including the Laguna Beach COVID-19 Relief Fund which issued micro-grants to furloughed workers and needy residents during the pandemic’s worst months.

“It’s a way for folks to pool their philanthropic dollars that appears to have a great impact. It’s probably one of the reasons the Laguna Beach Community Foundation was founded back in the day,” Foundation Chairperson Tom Davis said.

Those who are unable to attend but want to contribute can do so via Paypal or a check addressed to Laguna Beach Community Foundation and mailed to 580 Broadway, Ste. 204, Laguna Beach 92651 Attention: Tom Davis, Chair of the Board. “Ukraine Relief Fund” should appear in the check’s memo line.

For questions and RSVP please email Barbara MacGillivray at [email protected]

A Spotfund campaign for Nadiia has raised $13,805 of a $50,000 goal to support her family’s living costs while she applies for asylum.