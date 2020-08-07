Laguna Beach High School Sports Update: Challenges and Conflicts Await

Share this:

By Frank Aronoff | LB Indy

LBHS Fall Sports News

Sport teams are still hoping a 2020-21 season will still happen. Updated Fall schedule notes follow.

Football

Golden West Conference Pac 4 League schedule was announced. Breakers will host Ocean View on February 26 (2-5-1 against the Sea Hawks). Godinez on March 5 (7-5-0 verses the Grizzlies) and will concluded league and regular season play at Westminster on March 12 (0-2-0 against the Lions). The upcoming season will be the school’s 85th varsity campaign.

Girls Volleyball

Season will open at the Tesoro Varsity Tournament on December 19 where the Breakers will defend their title.

Boys Volleyball

Season will also open at the Tesoro Varsity Tournament a week before the Girls on on Saturday, December 12.

Girls Water Polo

Class of 2021 Commitments: So far, the talented class has had six players commit for their post-Laguna careers with the official Letter of Intent day on November 11. Laguna is 90-6 the past three years with two D-1 CIF titles and the team will clearly be the 2021 favorites.

Nicole Struss UCLA (2020 NCAA rank – tied for #2)

Emma Lineback UCLA

Molly Renner UCLA

Emma Singer California (2020 NCAA rank – # 9)

Jessie Rose California

Imani Clemons UC Santa Barbara (2020 NCAA rank # 8)

FALL SPORTS Season Dated per CIF:

B/G Cross Country • First Contest: Dec 26, playoffs March 12

Football • First Contest: Jan 8, playoffs start March 19

Boys Volleyball • First contest Dec 12, playoffs start after Feb 13

Girls Volleyball • First contest Dec 19, playoffs start after Feb 13

Boys Water Polo • First contest Dec 21, playoffs start after Feb 20

Girls Water Polo • First contest Dec 28, playoffs start after Feb 20.

